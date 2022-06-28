Ex-hoops assistant Austin Shaver stepping into leadership role at Longwood

Austin Shaver began transitioning from college basketball coaching to athletic administration at Longwood University last year. Unexpectedly - and at minimum, temporarily - his position in the Lancers department is about to elevate to the highest level.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced late last week that Michelle Meadows, the Longwood director of athletics, will join the Charlotte-based NJCAA as vice president for operations and COO.

Meadows, a graduate of Monacan High and Virginia Tech, was named Lancers AD in May of 2019, but had been a member of Longwood’s department since 2005 as an assistant AD, associate AD, deputy AD and interim AD. Before that, Meadows worked in VCU's athletic department.

In a message to the Longwood community, W. Taylor Reveley, IV, the school president, wrote that Meadows is expected to remain at the Farmville school that belongs to the Big South Conference through most of the summer. Reveley then referenced Shaver: “Austin is poised to serve as a day-to-day operational lead point of contact for athletics.”

Shaver, 37 and a 2007 Virginia graduate, was an assistant basketball coach 2012-19 at William & Mary, and a Longwood assistant for two years before shifting to administration. Family considerations led to his career change. Shaver is the father to two children and said he was interested in less travel.

“I was very fortunate to be able to stay here at Longwood,” said Shaver. “I was able to do some things that directly led into the job I jumped into a couple of months ago as the assistant AD for brand management and revenue generation.”

Shaver, a graduate of Farmville’s Prince Edward County High School, is part of a department riding the most momentum it has ever had. Longwood won the 2022 men’s and women’s Big South basketball championships.

Shaver, who earned his Master’s in sport leadership at VCU, has interest in becoming a director of athletics, at Longwood or another school. He recognized Longwood’s situation as "an evolving process.”

According to Reveley, Longwood’s president since 2013, the Lancers during the summer will consider “the best steps for permanent leadership for the (athletic) department, to build on the strong foundation Michelle will leave in place.”

Shaver said Meadows has been very helpful to him and the university has created a “support system” around him as he transitions into the new role.

“It’s been busy but exciting, and the next few weeks will be continuing with that,” Shaver said Tuesday. “The biggest goal is to just make sure that we … continue to move forward as a department and make the lives of our coaches easier so that they can focus on what they’re here to do.”

Shaver’s entry into college athletics as a basketball staffer was no surprise, given his lineage. Shaver’s father is Tony Shaver, who led the Division III program at Hampden-Sydney for 17 seasons before directing W&M’s program 2003-19.

“My direct administrative experience, I’m still early on that journey, but I’ve been in college athletics basically my whole life while growing up around my father,” said Shaver. “I’ve had the best example there with how to interact with bosses in the department and coaching staffs.

“And I certainly think that a lot of the qualities and characteristics and skills we develop as coaches translate to a lot of things, and to athletic administration for sure.”