Ex-R-MC star Colin Selby, Altoona righty, advises college prospects 'Go where you can play'

In a homecoming game, in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home-opener, former Randolph-Macon star Colin Selby brought it home for Altoona.

An overflow crowd at The Diamond Tuesday night carried that comeback buzz with the Flying Squirrels down 3-2 in the ninth inning. Selby, 24, entered to pitch for Altoona, Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate.

That support grew louder when Richmond’s Mike Gigliotti led off with a double to right and advanced to third on a fly. Man on third, one out, one-run game. Selby, a right-hander from Chesapeake, walked Will Wilson, and then silenced The Diamond by getting Diego Rincones to bounce into an evening-ending double-play in the first of six games between Altoona and Richmond.

“Playing back here, I know my buddies are all happy and I’m excited, too,” said Selby. “I’ve got a lot of people coming in throughout the week. I’m just looking forward to seeing everybody, because I haven’t really been able to play in front of them since college.”

This wasn’t Selby’s first appearance at The Diamond. During his R-MC career, the Yellow Jackets played a game at the home of the Flying Squirrels.

Selby’s return from Tommy John Surgery successfully progresses. If there was a right time for an up-and-coming player to deal with a serious arm issue, it was 2020, when Selby rehabilitated. There were no minor league games that year because of the pandemic.

He came back last season, at High-A Greensboro, shifting from starter to reliever, and made 31 appearances.

“Coming off (Tommy John Surgery) last year was a little difficult, but I finished off the year strong and I’m looking to build off that this year,” said Selby, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who graduated from Western Branch High School.

At Division III R-MC, Selby went 18-5 with a 2.95 ERA in three years. The Pirates selected him the 16th round in 2018 (highest a Yellow Jacket was drafted in program history) and he signed for a bonus of $125,000. His path to professional baseball, and advancement in the Pittsburgh system, illustrates that not all well-regarded minor leaguers are from top-tier NCAA colleges, or signed out of high school.

“When you’re younger, obviously you want to go ACC (or to another Power Five school),” said Selby. “But I think at the end of the day, you just want to go where you can play.”

Selby was a member of the Yellow Jackets starting rotation as a freshman, experience that he believes accelerated his improvement. He was named ODAC pitcher of the year and a Division III All-American after his junior season in 2018, during which he went 11-3 with a 2.60 ERA for the 38-9-1 Yellow Jackets, who advanced to the Division III World Series.

“I was a different pitcher from freshman year to junior year,” Selby said. “It was kind of a bumpy road with some injuries and stuff, but I think I needed that to grow a little bit.

“Just go where you can play. Going to a lower-level DI, maybe you’re not going to play (right away), but you wanted to go there because it was DI. Go where you can play.”

No former R-MC player has made the major leagues since 1967 (Paul Gilliford pitched in two games for the Baltimore Orioles).