Ex-Spiders AD Jim Miller named VMI interim director of athletics

Former University of Richmond director of athletics Jim Miller will assume the position of interim director of athletics at VMI on Oct. 1, the school announced Wednesday.

In July, Dave Diles left as VMI’s AD to accept the same position at Michigan's Lake Superior State University. Diles had been at VMI since 2013. In August, VMI named Lenny Brown, the school's associate AD for facilities and compliance, as acting director of athletics.

Miller, 69, said there is no established length of his time at VMI, and added, “I don’t anticipate VMI starting a formal search process until well into the second semester. I’m not thinking about how long it will be. I’m just trying to think about being of value to the institute and the superintendent and to do what I can to help this year be as good a year as possible for the cadet-athletes and coaches.”

That superintendent, Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, and Miller have known one another for decades. Miller, as a VMI assistant basketball coach 1979-82, recruited Wins, who was a resident of Beltsville, Md., and became a standout Keydets player.

“I feel a strong commitment to helping him in his first role as superintendent to be successful,” said Miller. “He’s a great young man.”