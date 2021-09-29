Ex-Spiders AD Jim Miller named VMI interim director of athletics

Former University of Richmond director of athletics Jim Miller will assume the position of interim director of athletics at VMI on Oct. 1, the school announced Wednesday.
In July, Dave Diles left as VMI’s AD to accept the same position at Michigan's Lake Superior State University. Diles had been at VMI since 2013. In August, VMI named Lenny Brown, the school's associate AD for facilities and compliance, as acting director of athletics.
Miller, 69, said there is no established length of his time at VMI, and added, “I don’t anticipate VMI starting a formal search process until well into the second semester. I’m not thinking about how long it will be. I’m just trying to think about being of value to the institute and the superintendent and to do what I can to help this year be as good a year as possible for the cadet-athletes and coaches.”
That superintendent, Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, and Miller have known one another for decades. Miller, as a VMI assistant basketball coach 1979-82, recruited Wins, who was a resident of Beltsville, Md., and became a standout Keydets player.
“I feel a strong commitment to helping him in his first role as superintendent to be successful,” said Miller. “He’s a great young man.”
Miller, who has been living in Richmond, said his interim job involves a review of VMI’s athletic department and determination of what kind of person would fit as the next AD. But Miller said he and Wins agreed that Miller will also be a decision-maker and policy-shaper for athletics while in charge.
"I know first-hand that [Miller] can compete and win at the highest levels. That’s exactly the type of leadership that we want leading our coaches and cadet-athletes,” Wins said in a school release.
Miller said alignment of school administration and athletics, and relationship-building would be his initial priorities.
“Right now, VMI is experiencing some very nice success,” he said. “Our goal is to take that success and work off of it. However long I’m here, I’m hoping it’s perceived as valuable to the institute and to the superintendent.”
Miller was Richmond's AD from 2000 to 2012 before transitioning to the role of assistant to the president for athletic advancement at UR. He became a part-time consultant for the Atlantic 10 Conference, and a senior partner at Collegiate Sports Associates, a search firm that helps universities identify and research candidates for administrative and coaching positions. CSA also does consulting work in college athletics.
“In the work I did with [CSA], I went to a lot of places and did a lot of program reviews and strategic plans of athletic departments, schools similarly situated,” Miller said, referring to VMI. “I think I had a spark from all the stuff I’ve been involved with and learned. I just kind of wanted to get back in it for one last time."
Miller guided the Spiders into the A-10 from the Colonial Athletic Association and was a driving force behind the construction of on-campus Robins Stadium, which opened in 2010. He was inducted to the UR hall of fame in 2015.
He graduated from Old Dominion in 1974 with a degree in health, physical education and recreation, earned a Master's degree from ODU (athletic-administration concentration) in 1978, and graduated from William & Mary’s law school in 1984. He played basketball and baseball at ODU, and was an assistant basketball coach at ODU, Northwestern State and VMI before entering athletic administration at N.C. State.
Miller hired Dave Clawson as Richmond’s football coach in 2004. Clawson took the Spiders to consistent FCS success and is now doing the same at ACC member Wake Forest. When Miller left his AD position at Richmond in 2012, Clawson called Miller “one of the most intelligent guys I've ever worked for.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor