Ex-VMI, NBA coach of the year Mike Schuler dies

Former VMI basketball coach Mike Schuler, best known for being named 1987 NBA Coach of the Year while directing the Portland Trail Blazers, died June 28 at the age of 81.

After time as an assistant at Army and Ohio University, Mr. Schuler came to VMI in 1969. His three Keydets teams went 6-19, 1-25 and 6-19. Mr. Schuler then worked as an assistant at the University of Virginia 1972-77 before working as head coach at Rice 1977-81.

Mr. Schuler, a native of Ohio, then became an NBA assistant and won the league’s coach of the year award after directing Portland to a 49-33 record in his first season as the team’s head coach. He was an assistant at other NBA stops following his time in Portland, and also was head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers 1990-92.

His last NBA job was with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant in 2005.