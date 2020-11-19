 Skip to main content
Ex-VUU coach Willard Bailey will join Black College Football Hall of Fame
Ex-VUU coach Willard Bailey will join Black College Football Hall of Fame

Under coach Willard Bailey, Virginia Union made five consecutive appearances in the Division II playoffs 1979-83.

 2002, BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Former Virginia Union coach Willard Bailey will be inducted to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in June. Bailey is one of six inductees from a group of 25 finalists, the organization announced Thursday.

Bailey coached at Virginia Union 1971-1983 and 1995-2003, Norfolk State 1984-1992, Saint Paul’s 2005-2010, and Virginia-Lynchburg 2011-2013. Bailey’s teams went 238-169-7. He directed teams to seven Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships. Under Bailey, VUU made five consecutive appearances in the Division II playoffs 1979-83.

The other members of the Class of 2021 are former players Coy Bacon (Jackson State), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M), Jimmie Giles (Alcorn State), Winston Hill (Texas Southern), and Roynell Young (Alcorn State). The induction ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

