Ex-VUU coach Willard Bailey will join Black College Football Hall of Fame

Former Virginia Union coach Willard Bailey will be inducted to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in June. Bailey is one of six inductees from a group of 25 finalists, the organization announced Thursday.

Bailey coached at Virginia Union 1971-1983 and 1995-2003, Norfolk State 1984-1992, Saint Paul’s 2005-2010, and Virginia-Lynchburg 2011-2013. Bailey’s teams went 238-169-7. He directed teams to seven Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships. Under Bailey, VUU made five consecutive appearances in the Division II playoffs 1979-83.

The other members of the Class of 2021 are former players Coy Bacon (Jackson State), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M), Jimmie Giles (Alcorn State), Winston Hill (Texas Southern), and Roynell Young (Alcorn State). The induction ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.