Ex-W&L coach Scott Abell, guiding Davidson's rise, embraces date at VMI

VMI opens its season Saturday against Davidson and the visiting coach has more experience in Lexington than seventh-year Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim.

Scott Abell, in his fourth season at Davidson, led Washington and Lee’s Division III program 2012-17 and prior to that was Generals offensive coordinator for four seasons.

Abell, from Crozet, started four years as a catcher at Longwood and spent 1992 in the Kansas City Royals organization. He then began teaching and coaching football at Charlottesville’s Albemarle High School.

Wachenheim rejuvenated the Keydets, who won the spring-semester Southern Conference championship (first title since 1977), posted their first winning record (6-2) since 1981, and qualified for the FCS playoffs for the first time.

Abell also is responsible for an impressive turnaround in the FCS. During the spring-semester season, Davidson (4-2) won the Pioneer Football League title, the program’s first championship in more than 50 years, and the Wildcats advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. Davidson went 7-49 in the five seasons before Abell's arrival. Since, the Wildcats are 18-11.

Abell led W&L to a 39-24 record and the Generals won three ODAC championships during his tenure.