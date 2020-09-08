Exclusive: College football teams spend millions staying in hotels before home games

The hotel stay before a home game is meant to do two things: block out distractions and establish a pregame routine for the players.

Coaches say they trust their players, they just don’t trust the college kids that live around them.

“The major reason we do it is to ensure that our student athletes are getting a good night’s rest,” said JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne, “that it’s an evening that’s free of any distractions that we feel if they’re living on campus or in a student housing complex, is very tough to control otherwise.”

Part of controlling their environment means being able to monitor their caloric intake and hydration the night before the game.

The custom has become practically universal at the college level. Former JMU coach Mickey Matthews can only think of one coach he’s known to not sequester his team: longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, who Matthews worked for as an assistant coach just out of college.

“His reasoning was that it made no sense for our players not to sleep in the bed they were used to the night before the game,” Matthews said. “He thought it’d be more comfortable for them to stay in the same bed they sleep in all week long.”