Even if this football season doesn’t develop as VMI plans, the team’s seniors will leave Lexington with a successful legacy - at least a slice of one - built early in their careers.

They were freshmen on the 2021 pandemic spring team that captured the Keydets’ first Southern Conference championship since 1977. They followed that with a 6-5 record in the fall of that year as sophomores. VMI hadn't posted back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62.

But last year, VMI dipped to 1-10, with an 0-8 SoCon record. The Keydets are picked last in the 2023 league preseason poll.

They will try to emerge as the conference's surprise team with “a lot of people who know the ropes and know what it feels like to win,” said Alex Oliver, a fourth-year starter and all-SoCon selection at cornerback from Atlee High. He is one of 20 fourth-year Keydets. VMI kicks off its season Saturday afternoon against visiting Davidson.

Oliver spoke of “the fire that has been lit underneath us. We left a lot of question marks last year, so I think this year we want to put our best foot forward and re-establish ourselves in the Southern Conference.”

Danny Rocco was named VMI’s coach in December and recognized the parts his seniors played in the program’s rise and fall.

“From the very beginning, I’ve made the commitment to our senior class. I’m kind of dedicating this season to our seniors,” said Rocco. “These guys are highly committed.”

Last season started on a relatively encouraging note. VMI opened at No. 22 Wake Forest. The Keydets kept the Demon Deacons out of the end zone and forced them to kick three field goals in the first half. VMI gained passing yardage, though the Keydets failed to sustain drives. VMI had a couple of sacks when the outcome was in doubt, and Oliver took part in 10 tackles and broke up a pass. VMI fell 44-10.

But the good things from that game did not grow into consistency.

“We certainly weren’t as bad as our record showed,” said Rocco an analyst on the Penn State staff last year. “Couple years ago, had a really, really good team. The truth is somewhere in the middle.”

Rocco said he brought to VMI a philosophy and a system that he has implemented through 16 years as a head coach (Liberty, Richmond, Delaware previously), while appreciating that VMI is quite different than almost all other schools in the country.

“I’m very much in tune with that and trying to just find the best mix that I can have moving forward,” said Rocco, in his 40th season on a Division I staff.

Rocco succeeded Scott Wachenheim, who resigned. Wachenheim’s teams went 24-62 in eight seasons. Rocco retained offensive coordinator Patrick Ashford, who’s in his second season in that position with the Keydets.

“I’m kind of giving Patrick the freedom, the autonomy, to do things the way he wants to do them,” said Rocco, expected to start redshirt junior Collin Ironside (12 games, two starts) at quarterback. “The parameters are I want to be balanced. I believe you’ve got to be able to run the football to be successful. I want to have multiple personnel groupings.

"I do want to be able to continue to mix tempos and not be so much fast, fast, fast, fast, but be strategically fast.”

Said senior receiver Chance Knox: “Not really that Air Raid, as we’ve been characterized in the past. We’ve got to establish the run game.”

Of VMI’s 123 players, 27 are from the Richmond area.

Davidson, a nonscholarship program, is coached by Longwood alum Scott Abell, a former Lancers star catcher. Abell (say "able"), originally from Crozet, was Division III Washington and Lee's coach for six seasons (2012-17), and his teams went 39-24 and won three Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles before he shifted to Davidson with his triple-option offense.

Abell has led Davidson to five straight winning seasons and three straight appearances in the FCS playoffs.

Following Davidson's visit, four of the next five VMI games are on the road.

