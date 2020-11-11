Expectations high for UVA, Sam Hauser as media names Cavaliers as ACC favorites

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia ended last season as one of the ACC’s hottest teams. Expectations are, Tony Bennett’s club will pick up right where it left off this year.

UVA, ranked fourth in the nation, is the favorite to win the conference title, according to a vote of media members announced Wednesday.

“When it's time to step on the floor our rankings don't really matter,” said junior point guard Kihei Clark. “It's just whoever plays better that day so you got to still prepare the right way and just come in with the same mindset every game."

It’s just the second time Virginia has been the pick to win the ACC, and the first since 1982-83, Ralph Sampson’s senior season.

“It’s a cool thing, but we’ve also been in situations where we were ranked really high and didn’t do very well, and we’ve been in situations where we weren’t ranked and did better,” said senior forward Jay Huff. “So at the end of the day, the only ranking that matters is at the end of the season. We don’t try to put a whole lot of weight on what we’re ranked in the preseason. We know that can change quickly.”