Experienced JMU squad intensely focused heading into fall season that begins Saturday against Morehead State

During the preseason, as his team readied for the fall season ahead, among the qualities Curt Cignetti gathered about his group was a notable level of focus.
There weren’t ups and downs, Cignetti said. Rather, players’ effort and intensity were consistent.
“I think everybody's unified with one vision,” Cignetti said.
That vision is a secret to absolutely no one. The Dukes’ vision, their goal, is to find themselves in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8, for the FCS national title game.
JMU has the benefit of a roster full of players who have been there before. And players who were just over a quarter of football away from getting there again in the spring season earlier this year.
But a 21-point halftime lead evaporated late in the third quarter of the Dukes’ playoff semifinal matchup against Sam Houston, an eventual loss.
That loss, and the manner in which it happened, affected everyone in the program deep down, Cignetti said.
But the silver lining for the Dukes is that, with the unique circumstances of the past year and a half, much of the spring group will get another chance in the months to come. It’s an uber-experienced roster that doesn’t just know what it wants, but knows how to get there.
JMU, ranked second in the preseason Stats Perform Top 25 — to the Sam Houston team that went on to win the national title in the spring — kicks off what will be the 50th season in program history on Saturday at 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Washington) against Morehead State at a 24,877-seat Bridgeforth Stadium that’ll be able to welcome a full quantity of fans back.
“Got a lot of leaders on this team,” Cignetti said. “And so it's exciting to get started. Right now the biggest challenge is being patient. Because we're ready to play right now."
The Dukes have 10 players back in starting spots on offense and nine on defense, based on the projected starters listed on the depth chart distributed by JMU this week. Multiple of those players are those who chose to use the extra year of eligibility made available to athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
Among the list are offensive performers like quarterback Cole Johnson and running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who is in the top 10 of multiple career JMU rushing categories. And, on defense, among those on the tally are first team All-American defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and spring all-Colonial Athletic Association selections in linebacker Kelvin Azanama (Monacan) and safety MJ Hampton.
Cignetti admitted this week that, with the NCAA transfer rule available, the Dukes feel fortunate to have players like Greene, and offensive line veteran Liam Fornadel, back, among others. It was a question at one time as to whether they would come back, Cignetti said.
“We had a lot of guys, they didn't have to come back for their fifth year or sixth year,” Cignetti said. “But they all came back with one goal in mind. And that was going all the way. And they've been very resolute in their focus.”
With mostly the same configuration of players in the spring, JMU ranked fifth nationally in total defense, limiting opponents to an average of 243.4 yards of production. And the team was 11th nationally, first in the Colonial Athletic Association, in total offense, averaging 447.5 yards of production.
Offensively, the run will remain the No. 1 name of the game, led by Agyei-Obese as part of a rotating group that’ll also include Kaelon Black, Austin Douglas and Latrele Palmer. Agyei-Obese tweaked a hamstring in the preseason, though, and is questionable for Saturday. Black will be the likely leader in the clubhouse Saturday if Agyei-Obese doesn’t play, Cignetti said.
But things, in notable measure, will also go as Johnson goes. And the Virginia Beach native settled into an effective groove the second half of the spring season — his first campaign as the Dukes’ full-time starter.
“I think I just have a lot more confidence going into this season than I did last season,” Johnson said. “Obviously first time starting in a long time the start of last season. But now I’m kind of settled into my role.”
Since the spring, defense has been beefed up by transfers and health. Back, and projected to start Saturday, is defensive end Isaac Ukwu, who missed the past two years after suffering ACL tears in his right, then his left knee. At the opposite end spot, experienced Towson transfer Bryce Carter is set to start as well.
Elsewhere, at each spot, are players who have playing, and starting, experience in defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s 4-2-5 scheme.
“It’s great because you can kind of feel where exactly somebody will be, just because we’ve played with each other for so long,” Greene said of the defensive unit.
Morehead State (Morehead, Ky.) is part of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. The Dukes and Eagles met at the beginning of the spring season, too, a 52-0 JMU victory.
Morehead State went on to win four of its final five games in the spring. Among its returners are first-team all-Pioneer Football League quarterback Mark Pappas.
Asked what he’s hoping to learn about his team on Saturday, Cignetti said he’s hoping for high-level execution — for his players to fly around, dominate and play like they’re capable of.
Expectations have annually been high at JMU the last several years, and that’s ditto this year with so much experience back.
Saturday is the first chapter of a story the Dukes will hope rolls into January.
“Really happy with where we're at right now,” Cignetti said. “But we haven't played a game, haven't snapped the ball yet.
“So, we'll see what 2021 brings."
