Experienced JMU squad intensely focused heading into fall season that begins Saturday against Morehead State

JMU, ranked second in the preseason Stats Perform Top 25 — to the Sam Houston team that went on to win the national title in the spring — kicks off what will be the 50th season in program history on Saturday at 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Washington) against Morehead State at a 24,877-seat Bridgeforth Stadium that’ll be able to welcome a full quantity of fans back.

“Got a lot of leaders on this team,” Cignetti said. “And so it's exciting to get started. Right now the biggest challenge is being patient. Because we're ready to play right now."

The Dukes have 10 players back in starting spots on offense and nine on defense, based on the projected starters listed on the depth chart distributed by JMU this week. Multiple of those players are those who chose to use the extra year of eligibility made available to athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

Among the list are offensive performers like quarterback Cole Johnson and running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who is in the top 10 of multiple career JMU rushing categories. And, on defense, among those on the tally are first team All-American defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and spring all-Colonial Athletic Association selections in linebacker Kelvin Azanama (Monacan) and safety MJ Hampton.