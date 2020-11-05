Family helped mold Virginia Tech's Luke Tenuta

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound football player strapped into catcher’s gear came away with fewer bruises than the 6-4, 235-pound baseball pitcher working out as a pass rusher.
When the spread of COVID forced the cancellation of Virginia Tech spring football practice and Major League Baseball spring training, Luke and Matt Tenuta found themselves at home with their family in Cincinnati.
Luke, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Hokies, had a list of pass-blocking skills to work on. Matt, a minor league pitcher most recently in the Chicago Cubs system, needed to long toss and throw his bullpen sessions.
“I don’t think you’ve seen too many guys his size back there catching,” said Matt this week. “I was ripping all my pitches, throwing sliders. There were a few he didn’t get the glove on and hit them. But by the end of it, he was doing a pretty darn good job.”
When the baseball work — which usually included the men’s father, former Virginia football player and assistant coach Jon Tenuta, serving as the cutoff man to get the ball back from Luke to Matt during long toss on a nearby high school football field — the focus turned to pass rush drills.
“Luckily there weren’t too many people around to watch me get thrown on my back almost every play,” Matt said.
“Or if I cut inside, he’d throw me on my front. There was multiple days I’d come home and take my shirt off and have to show my mom the bruises from Luke.”
Bruises aside, the Tenutas enjoyed their time together in the spring and summer. Jon has a weight room in his garage both men used to stay in shape. Luke is the Hokies’ starting right tackle going into Saturday’s game against No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium, a game Matt will attend before leaving next week to play professional baseball in Australia.
Jon is on the staff at Cincinnati, where the Bearcats have opened the season 5-0 and are ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Jon’s schedule — as it always has — keeps him from attending most of Luke’s games. Jon has coached at 14 different Division I programs, including serving as UVA’s defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
All three of his sons graduated from different high schools in different states, and Jon credits his wife, Dori, a former Virginia basketball player who he says is the “best athlete in the family,” with raising the boys while his work schedule kept him away.
Still, Jon always finds time to watch video of Luke’s games at Tech, offering advice and coaching whenever he’s asked.
“I love it,” Luke said. “He’ll definitely tell me what I can improve on, what I did good. I love that relationship. I’ve had that my whole life when it came to any sport.”
Jon, who coached the defensive backs at Oklahoma when Tech coach Justin Fuente was the Sooners’ scout team quarterback, is cautious not to cross the line into interfering with the instruction Luke gets from his Hokies coaches.
“If he wants me to interact on something he’ll ask me,” Jon said. “Make them ask you, don’t tell them. I’ll tell my players, but they’re my players. It’s a little bit different.”
Jon’s influence on Luke isn’t just about technique and fundaments, however. The 63-year-old Ohio native raised all three of his sons to value effort and hard work and to take competition seriously, though Jon said Dori deserves much of the credit for that, too.
“The way I was raised by my dad, my mom, and watching my two older brothers grow up, being athletes, a lot of that rubbed off on me about the seriousness of the sport we’re doing,” Luke said. “And I’m just glad I was able to be raised that way and learn from him.”
Fuente recalled seeing Jon Tenuta at a bowl game and giving him a glowing update on his son.
“I just said, ‘I just want you to know, not only is Luke going to be a really good player, but he, basically, has not made a mistake since he’s been here,’” Fuente said. “‘He hasn’t been late for a meeting. He hasn’t missed anything. He turns his assignments in. He’s never on a list. He’s just been fantastic.’ And Jon looked at me and said, ‘Don’t worry about it. He won’t.’”
Last season, Luke played in all 13 Tech games, making five starts at right tackle. This year, he has been the team’s starter, except for two games he missed, an absence he described as “COVID-related.”
The offensive line has helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing, averaging 290.2 yards per game and 6.4 yards per rush.
They’ve also allowed just 12 sacks in six games, tied for third fewest in the league. Luke’s success has been enjoyable for Matt to see. It makes all the bruises worthwhile.
