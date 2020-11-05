Family helped mold Virginia Tech's Luke Tenuta

Jon, who coached the defensive backs at Oklahoma when Tech coach Justin Fuente was the Sooners’ scout team quarterback, is cautious not to cross the line into interfering with the instruction Luke gets from his Hokies coaches.

“If he wants me to interact on something he’ll ask me,” Jon said. “Make them ask you, don’t tell them. I’ll tell my players, but they’re my players. It’s a little bit different.”

Jon’s influence on Luke isn’t just about technique and fundaments, however. The 63-year-old Ohio native raised all three of his sons to value effort and hard work and to take competition seriously, though Jon said Dori deserves much of the credit for that, too.

“The way I was raised by my dad, my mom, and watching my two older brothers grow up, being athletes, a lot of that rubbed off on me about the seriousness of the sport we’re doing,” Luke said. “And I’m just glad I was able to be raised that way and learn from him.”

Fuente recalled seeing Jon Tenuta at a bowl game and giving him a glowing update on his son.