Family of deceased VUU football player retains legal representation to investigate

The family of the Virginia Union University football freshman who died during a team conditioning workout on Aug. 8 has retained legal representation to lead an investigation of the circumstances and cause of Quandarius Wilburn’s death.
Sandra Nelson, Wilburn’s grandmother, on Tuesday referred questions about the death to Victor C. Hawk of the Hawk Law Group, which has offices in Georgia and South Carolina. Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., and resided in Wadley, Ga. He was 18.
“Obviously, the family has concerns about how a very healthy, trained athlete can go through a second day of practice and die,” Hawk, who specializes in wrongful death cases, said Tuesday. “If that was your son, or anyone else’s son, you’d want to know all the facts and circumstances that led to that.
“And that’s what they’re doing.”
Hawk said that Virginia Union extended sympathy to the Wilburn family for their loss, “certainly something that you would expect under circumstances like this. But you have a perfectly healthy son that you sent to a university that made assurances that they would take care of him, help him through his college season as he represented Virginia Union, and the second day of practice, he’s dead.
“So you can’t just ignore that if you have any kind of responsibility as a parent. What caused the death and the circumstances of the death, they’re something that is going to take a while to investigate, fairly investigate for both sides, to find out why this young man died.”
A representative of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Central District office in Richmond said Tuesday it could take from 12 to 14 weeks from the time of death to officially determine a manner and cause. Among deaths investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are those of persons in apparent good health.
After Wilburn collapsed during a Sunday afternoon workout, he was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center, where he died, according to VUU.
In an earlier interview with the Times-Dispatch, Nelson said she knew her grandson's cause of death had not been officially determined, but it was her understanding that Wilburn experienced a fatal cardiac event.
Damien Wilburn, Quandarius Wilburn’s uncle, said Wilburn reported to VUU on July 12 to take classes and prepare for football preseason practice. He was in good condition after working out through the summer, had experienced no significant physical issues, and regularly had annual physical examinations, according to Damien Wilburn.
The memorial service for Wilburn was held Saturday at Jefferson County High’s gymnasium. Virginia Union has offered scholarships to Wilburn’s two younger sisters, Hawk said. One is a teenager, and one is two, according to Hawk.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor