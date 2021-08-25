Family of deceased VUU football player retains legal representation to investigate

The family of the Virginia Union University football freshman who died during a team conditioning workout on Aug. 8 has retained legal representation to lead an investigation of the circumstances and cause of Quandarius Wilburn’s death.

Sandra Nelson, Wilburn’s grandmother, on Tuesday referred questions about the death to Victor C. Hawk of the Hawk Law Group, which has offices in Georgia and South Carolina. Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, was a 2021 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., and resided in Wadley, Ga. He was 18.

“Obviously, the family has concerns about how a very healthy, trained athlete can go through a second day of practice and die,” Hawk, who specializes in wrongful death cases, said Tuesday. “If that was your son, or anyone else’s son, you’d want to know all the facts and circumstances that led to that.

“And that’s what they’re doing.”

Hawk said that Virginia Union extended sympathy to the Wilburn family for their loss, “certainly something that you would expect under circumstances like this. But you have a perfectly healthy son that you sent to a university that made assurances that they would take care of him, help him through his college season as he represented Virginia Union, and the second day of practice, he’s dead.