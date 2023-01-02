Fans, teammates mourn former VCU basketball star Willie Taylor

Two days after the death of former VCU basketball star Willie Taylor, there is still little information about how Taylor died at just 42 years old.

Tributes continued to pour in Monday, celebrating the life of one of the most exciting players to make the Siegel Center his home.

"He's maybe the best dunker in VCU history," current coach Mike Rhoades said on Monday. "He was an electric player, played with an edge. A VCU-type player for sure."

Family members said Taylor wasn't sick, and police do not suspect foul play. Taylor died near his hometown of La Vergne, Tenn., where he was a high school star and returned after his basketball days.

Out of high school, he was part of John Thompson's final recruiting class at Georgetown, but when Thompson left after a year, so did Taylor.

"That was back when you had to sit out a season," VCU coach Mack McCarthy said. "He really developed his game. He went from being a guy that could get out in transition and dunk and rebound, to really being a great 3-point shooter as well.

"He was certainly a big part of us getting it rolling."

VCU had nationally ranked teams in the early 80s, and reawakened that beast at the turn of the century.

McCarthy said when he was writing a book a few years ago, he saw that the book printer was in Taylor's hometown, and tracked him down.

"I'm so glad I did," McCarthy said. "He was so proud of his family and kids. Had an older daughter who went to Chattanooga, then younger kids at home (including twin boys).

"I really feel for them with his loss, and I'm so glad we were able to reconnect and spend some time talking."

Former players also shared memories on social media, and VCU noted the loss of Taylor on its athletics website.

According to the school, his average of 15.7 points per game is sixth all-time among Rams players.

"His arrival sparked a revival in the VCU program," the school release said. "He led the Rams to a 16-14 mark in 2000-01, which kicked off a streak of 22 straight winning seasons that is active to this day.

"As a junior, Taylor averaged a team-high 17.1 points per game to spur VCU to a 21-11 mark, the program's first 20-win campaign in six years."

Taylor remained active with the program and attended games at the Siegel Center.

Rhoades said when he was a coach at Randolph-Macon, he would come down to VCU and watch practices, admiring Taylor's play.

"I pray for him and his family and all his friends and teammates, especially this time of year, losing somebody we shouldn't lose," Rhoades said. "It's just tough for everybody."