Fast friends Williams, Curry helping carry VCU with career years

When Vince Williams Jr. and KeShawn Curry were being recruited by VCU, they happened to take their official visits to the school on the same weekend, in the fall of 2017.

As Curry remembers, former Ram standout De’Riante Jenkins was their host. And he and Williams did everything together that weekend, hanging out and getting to know each other.

“And me and Vince kind of looked at each other at the same time and was like, 'We're coming here,’” Curry said Tuesday.

When the weekend was up, Williams headed back to Toledo, Ohio. And Curry returned to Fork Union Military Academy, about an hour northwest of Richmond, where he played a postgraduate season.

At the strict military school, Curry wasn’t permitted to have his cell phone. So, to keep in touch with his future teammate after that weekend, Curry had to take the extra step of emailing Williams instead of texting.

Williams, jokingly, remembers that he thought emailing was a bit weird. But he knew the type of school Curry was at, and he appreciated the gesture.

“That's how I knew we were going to be tight,” Williams said Monday. “Just off the fact that my man taking the time out of his day to email me, just to check on me, see how I'm doing. And I'm emailing him back.

“So I feel like it was all love from the beginning with me and KeShawn.”

The two committed to VCU in the same week, in early October 2017. And they’ve both persisted over the past four seasons, through varying roles, injuries, effects of the pandemic and more. All to get to this point, wherein both are playing the best basketball of their careers, as seniors.

And their friendship has remained strong, while their play has helped to power VCU (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10) to five straight wins and a spot tied for second place in A-10 play with four matchups to go in the regular season.

Next on the docket is George Mason (13-12, 6-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center (MASN2). It’s VCU’s penultimate home game, and the careers of Curry and Williams will be honored before tipoff, in senior night festivities.

“Both of these guys have done a very good job throughout the year of having such an impact in our program,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “But I think both of them are having the best years of their careers. And that tells you something about them just sort of honoring the process, starring in your role, enjoying it more than putting pressure on yourself.”

The FUMA emails have remained joke fodder for Williams and Curry over the years. But the bond that communication helped construct carried over when they both touched campus again for their freshman years, as part of a 2018 recruiting class that also included P.J. Byrd, who later transferred and is now at Southern.

When they weren’t together in VCU’s Basketball Development Center, Curry and Williams had the same classes together. And, after their classes, the two would hang out in the library together, too.

“We were just always together our freshman year,” Williams said.

On the court, Williams earned more regular playing time than Curry as freshmen in 2018-19. But both, over the course of their careers, have had to earn the type of starring roles they’ve assumed this year.

Curry, as a freshman, played just 5.7 minutes per game, with appearances in less than half of the Rams’ contests, 15 of 33. It was a test of patience — patience Curry admits was terrible then.

He was a bit upset at his situation at the time, he wanted to play so badly. But, in hindsight, it had a productive effect.

“It helped me work hard and it definitely gave me a chip to want to be better,” Curry said.

Williams, meanwhile, while averaging 15.7 minutes mostly off the bench in his first two seasons also battled myriad physical issues. He had shoulder surgeries that limited his first two VCU offseasons and, over the course of his sophomore season, missed games because of a concussion, a broken bone in his dominant left hand and a sprained left Achilles.

But a healthier Williams, heading into his junior season, began to take his workouts more seriously. He knew he could play better than he had, he said, and he knew he could have a professional future in basketball beyond VCU.

He and VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers locked in on improvement. And that work, paired with better health, led to a breakout 2020-21 season for Williams in which he averaged 10.6 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds per game.

“I feel like it's really all credit to [Byers],” Williams said. “Because he knew how much potential I had.”

Curry, after waiting his time, averaged a what was then a career-high 18.3 minutes last season, with a then career-high 5.8 points per game, into February. But he lost his brother, Darien Sulph, late last February. He returned home to Jacksonville, Fla., afterward and didn’t play in VCU’s final five games.

Curry’s brother has been his No. 1 motivation this season, the thought of him sitting the stands, urging toward the type of play he felt possible.

“My brother always knew how good I could be,” Curry said. “And the things that I’m doing now he felt like I always could’ve been doing.”

With that, Curry has had the biggest season of his career and, of late, the biggest stretch of his career. He has averaged 15.6 points over his last five outings, including a career-high 28 points against Rhode Island on Feb. 8 and 21 points at Fordham last Tuesday.

He and Williams, as seniors, have taken the bull by the horns this year, in A-10 play in particular. Williams, coming off his breakout 2020-21 season has continued to blossom into an invaluable, Swiss Army knife of a player for the Rams, leading them in scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 rebounds per game), both career highs.

Williams said it’s a little shocking to think that now his VCU career is beginning to come to an end. He’s not yet sure if he will use the extra year of eligibility available to him from the NCAA, because of the pandemic. But Curry doesn’t currently plan on using his extra year.

Regardless, though the two will be celebrated on Wednesday, it’s certainly not yet the end for either. There’s an Atlantic 10 title and NCAA tournament bid to chase.

The yearslong bond between Williams and Curry has helped put VCU in a position to get those things. And it’s that bond that could help make them reality next month.

“I just want to put my team in the best position so we can keep moving forward,” Williams said. “And I know everybody wants to get to the Dance. So, we as a whole, we're going to make sure that happens."

Notes: Rhoades said that both Curry (left knee sprain) and Hason Ward (left ankle sprain) are “trending in the right direction." Curry was hurt in the first half against Richmond on Friday, but returned. Ward was hurt at Fordham and didn’t play on Friday. … Fifth-year senior Levi Stockard III, who transferred to VCU from Kansas State in 2020, had a senior night last season and will not be part of Wednesday’s pregame ceremony, Rhoades said.