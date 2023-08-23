The father of Tennessee Titans defensive back Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in Mooresville, N.C., early Tuesday morning.

Robert M. Farley, 61, died in the eruption, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Christian Rogers, 25, was exiting the house. Rogers, a friend of the family, was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, N.C., with a concussion.

Greene said gas must have accumulated over a long period of time and likely found its way to an ignition source, which caused the explosion. The blast, which local authorities have ruled accidental, originated in a bedroom and did not damage any surrounding homes.

“There could not be anyone in it left alive — that was my first thought,” Greene said. “And when I found out someone did walk out of it, I was amazed. This was a 6,300-square-foot home, and there’s nothing left but maybe a part of the garage.”

Caleb Farley was not at home at the time of the explosion, Greene said.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel called the situation “shocking” and said that the team will do everything possible to support Farley. His teammates confirmed that Farley, who was born and raised in nearby Maiden, North Carolina, had traveled home Tuesday morning.

The 6,321-square-foot house was destroyed along with multiple vehicles. Iredell County records indicate the house was purchased by Caleb Farley in May 2022 for $2 million.

Farley, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was placed on injured reserve last November with a back issue. He has played 12 games in his first two seasons and is currently listed as physically unable to perform as the Titans wrap up training camp this week.