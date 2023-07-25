Fats Billups carries two things with him everywhere he goes: an intrinsic love for the city of Richmond, and the lasting presence of his late father, Alphonzo Billups Jr.

The VCU basketball redshirt-freshman wing and Varina High alumnus was a four-star, top-100 recruit after leading the Blue Devils to a state title in 2022, his senior year.

Surely, myriad top programs around the country would have been clamoring to bring him in amid a mass exodus of Rams players to the transfer portal following the departure of former coach Mike Rhoades.

Billups had built strong relationships with Rhoades' staff. The immediate fallout was tough, he said, as teammates around him found new homes left and right.

But the local kid stayed. And his relationship with his city was a driving force in that decision.

“I love Richmond, I really grew up here," said Billups who, during Varina's state-title game victory two seasons ago, proclaimed on the Siegel Center floor he would soon call home "This is my city."

"I want to play basketball at the highest level, and I want to do that in front of my city. I know they love me, and I love the city back.”

Not only did Billups stay put, he helped recruit fellow RVA products Jason Nelson Jr. (Varina, John Marshall High; University of Richmond), Roosevelt Wheeler (John Marshall; Louisville) and Joe Bamisile (Monacan High; Virginia Tech, George Washington, Oklahoma).

Nelson and Billups played together for a year at Varina, and Wheeler and Billups are both Team Loaded AAU products. Over the summer and amid the roster turnover, Billups reached out to the group of Richmonders in the portal and posed the idea of a homecoming.

“They took visits here and they loved it just as much as I did," Billups said, looking around at the state-of-the-art Basketball Development Center on Friday afternoon.

"I love them guys, I’m glad they’re here, we needed them.”

An East End native, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound Alphonzo "Fats" Billups is the third of his name. His biological father died when Billups' mother, Lawana Hinnant, was pregnant with him.

Fats visits his dad's grave often. His mother and grandmother, Diane Billups, tell him stories of what kind of man his father was. They remind Fats that he looks just like his dad, and tell him they see a lot of Alphonzo Jr. in him.

“I wish he were still here today," Billups said.

"But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I visit him a lot, talk to my grandma a lot about him, and my mom. He’s always with me though ... I know he’s always with me.”

Also always accompanying Billups throughout life is the basketball community which formed the foundation of his childhood.

He's been hooping outside in Richmond's East End since the third grade, and there developed a "grittiness" synonymous with the Varina basketball program and community which he carries with him every time he steps onto the hardwood.

The youngest of four brothers including two step-brothers, older siblings Lamonte Hinnant, Rea'von Atkins and Antonio Atkins helped mold Billups' game and persona.

“They’re like blood, they’re my real brothers, I love them to death," Billups said of his siblings, with whom he still plays often, sometimes going easy on them to let them think they can keep up with their youngest brother.

"My brothers, friends, family, I feel like they gave me that other side, that dog in me. They taught me basically everything I know about basketball.”

Led by Billups' former teammate and close friend KJ Wyche, Varina captured its second state title in as many years this past season. Billups said he knew in the back of his mind the Blue Devils would go back-to-back.

He has an immense amount of pride in what Wyche, coach Kenneth "Boom" Randolph and Co. continue to accomplish off Route 5.

When asked if he and Wyche, the Class 4 state player of the year and first team All-Metro honoree, could someday reunite, Billups smiled and said "We'll see, I hope so, we're trying to."

Of what drives the Blue Devils' winning culture, Billups didn't hesitate in answering: "Family over everything."

"I feel like everyone at Varina lives in the area, everybody is from the same spot," he said. "Just keeping that family packed tight, it’s all love over there.”

Though all the change within VCU's program was at first jarring, Billups said he has quickly built strong ties with new coach Ryan Odom and his staff, both on and off the court.

Another factor that compelled Billups to stay at VCU was an immediate affinity for Odom's offensive system.

Utah State transfers Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow have wowed Billups in practice, the former with his ability to knock down shots from all over the court, the ladder with a striking instinct to always be in the right place at the right time and set his teammates up for success.

“The offensive play style they have really got to me. I love the way they play, I love the way they coach," said Billups, adding that his health is at 100% after a hand injury robbed him of his true freshman season, prompting a medical redshirt.

"It's definitely fast-paced, we share the ball, everybody can do everything. There’s more spacing. It’s going to be very different from last year.”

Shulga and Bairstow have been vital in imparting their understanding of Odom's system to a group otherwise entirely new to it, Billups said.

With so many new pieces coming together, bonding off the court has been essential. The team is currently reading James Kerr’s “Legacy: What The All Blacks Can Teach Us About The Business of Life.”

Odom considers Kerr’s examination of New Zealand’s renowned national rugby team a textbook on leadership and team-building. Billups said the players go over their reading together almost every day.

"It teaches us about leadership, how to go through adversity and all that," he said. "It keeps us connected.”

Connection is a prerequisite to being part of the VCU basketball family. Returning to join Odom's staff are Rams legends Darius Theus and Bradford Burgess, who often impart stories of black and gold hoops past to the current team, Billups said.

"We appreciate that because they didn’t have all of this like we have," Billups said, gesturing around at the gleaming BDC.

"So they basically built this to what we have now."

What VCU has now in terms of facilities is a major draw for former Rams. The BDC is among the top college training spaces in the country.

So program alumni like JeQuan Lewis, Jonathan Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Michael Gilmore, just to name a few, are frequently around to share their wisdom with the current crop of Rams.

"They give us a lot of knowledge about stuff on and off the court," Billups said of the VCU alums who frequent the BDC, many of them preparing to play for Ram Nation in The Basketball Tournament.

"We touch base with them about mental stuff, school, all of that. It’s really cool to have them, they’re just like big brothers to us.”

Fear that Billups could leave proliferated the VCU Twitter sphere and fan forums like Ram Nation during the spring as so many of his teammates entered the portal.

The prospect of losing an elite local recruit before he'd even had a chance to find his footing in the black and gold was daunting, a would-be cataclysmic blow to the transition from the Rhoades to Odom eras.

So when VCU basketball posted a short video on the morning of Odom's introductory press conference, it featured Billups hanging from a rim and proclaiming "It's a great day to be a Ram."

And a couple weeks later when Billups announced he was staying, his tweet included a picture of himself standing above the James River with the cityscape in the background and a big "804" above his head.

The message rang loud and clear.

“It was just to let the city know that I’m staying, I’m not going nowhere," Billups said. "This is my city still, I just love my city.”

Now, anticipation abounds throughout that city at the prospect of seeing Billups, Nelson, Wheeler and Bamisile representing their hometown in the black and gold.

Billups said local children often run up to him, excitedly asking to take pictures.

And receiving such love from his city means the world.

"It’s super cool just to show people in the city that there’s guys in the city that are really good, and we’re just going to put on for them," Billups said.

"There’s so many underrated people here that people don’t really know about, and we get the chance to really show them, Richmond got guys, 804’s got guys.

"And we’re finna make that statement this year.”

