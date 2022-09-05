FCS games against Power Five opposition running fade pattern, coaches believe

FCS coaches at the University of Richmond and VMI believe FCS games against Power Five opposition will be discontinued before long as SEC and Big Ten expansion signal a presumptive change in scheduling philosophy at college football's top tier.

VMI played at Wake Forest Thursday, losing 44-10. Richmond lost at Virginia 34-17 Saturday. The Spiders are scheduled to play at Michigan State next season, and at Virginia again in 2024. Beyond that …

“Yes I do think they’ll go away,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “I told somebody, ‘Let’s sign as many contracts as we can, try to get that thing up to about 2038, and then when they bail on us, we’ll take the money.’"

The Southeastern Conference will add Texas and Oklahoma, and the Big Ten is bringing USC and UCLA aboard. Larger Power Five leagues seem headed to made-for-TV schedules almost exclusively, weighted by an inventory of Power Five matchups.

Then, members of elite leagues will also perhaps play some games against other FBS opponents that don’t reduce schedule strengths of the Power Five programs as they aim for spots in an expanded College Football Playoff.

FBS teams can have as many as 85 scholarships. FCS teams are limited to 63, and most don’t use that many.

Elimination of FCS games against Power Five opponents would cut major paydays for the FCS programs. Richmond earned a guarantee of $430,000 for playing at U.Va., and VMI picked up $380,000 for visiting Wake Forest. William & Mary’s Friday game at Charlotte of the FBS and Conference USA, won 41-24 by the Tribe, brought W&M $300,000.

“I’m one of those guys who believes they’re going to fade out,” VMI eighth-year coach Scott Wachenheim said of FCS games vs. Power Five teams. “I do think they’ll only play each other.

"On these games, I have a love-hate relationship with them. I love it because it helps fund our program, honestly, and it gives our kids the chance to compete on the highest stage against schools they thought should have recruited them.

“The difficulty is, if you come out of these games with injuries, it hurts you the rest of the year.”

Huesman, in his sixth year as Richmond’s coach, expressed no worry that games against Power Five opponents carry a greater risk of injury for FCS players.

“When you play these teams, they play so clean,” he said. “They’re really good athletes. There’s not a lot of people stumbling, bumbling over each other. I get more nervous going against the scout team injury-wise because people are on the ground and people are falling down, falling into somebody.

“I know people talk about, ‘Well, man, you’re going to get hurt,' and ‘They’re going to hurt you.’ Well, we lift weights, and we run, and we’ve got good athletes. The health issue has never, ever been a concern of mine.”

Huesman added that he believes most FCS coaches feel the same way about injuries against Power Five teams.

William & Mary visits Virginia next season and Brian Mann, the Tribe’s director of athletics, said there may not be too many of those Power Five games in W&M’s future, but sounded confident that the Tribe will be able to find FBS competition.

“I think there’s always going to be an opportunity for us to stretch and try to play somebody who’s at a level above us that wants games,” said Mann. “We’re lucky with the region of the country we’re in, there are schools that are always going to populate every level.

"I think there’s always going to be opportunities. Maybe it won’t always be schools in the ACC, or the Big Ten, or whatever (Power Five conference) it may be, but I think there will always be opportunities.

“And I hope they stay because I think it’s a great thing for our guys, and certainly it’s good for our (fans), too, and I love that.”