Fenway Bowl canceled because of UVA's COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Bronco Mendenhall era with Virginia football will end without the coach leading his team one final time.
Because of positive COVID-19 tests in the UVA program, the Cavaliers pulled out of Wednesday’s Fenway Bowl and the game has been canceled, the bowl said Sunday.
According to a statement from Virginia, a group of players showed symptoms consistent with COVID during this past week and, subsequently, tested positive. At that point, UVA pushed back its departure date to Sunday and tested the entire team on Saturday. Those results, which the school got back Sunday, revealed more positives.
“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to, and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”
Saturday night, Virginia’s players and coaches were informed the team — which had already delayed travel to Boston by a day — would not be flying to Boston on Sunday, as it awaited that final round of test results.
Those results showed UVA would not be able to play the “game due to the number of COVID cases impacting the roster, preventing safe participation,” according to the statement from the bowl.
The Military Bowl, which would have pitted Boston College against East Carolina, also announced its cancellation Sunday due to virus issues in the BC program.
UVA (6-6) was scheduled to face Southern Methodist in Boston in the inaugural Fenway Bowl at the baseball stadium that is home to the Boston Red Sox.
Mendenhall said earlier this month that, in the days after the team’s loss to rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, he had decided to step away from football.
His plan was to coach the bowl as his last game. Virginia hired former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as the successor to Mendenhall, who is 36-38 in six seasons at UVA and 135-81 including his 11 years as BYU’s coach.
SMU reportedly did not travel to Boston on Sunday, altering its plans, according to the Dallas Morning News.
In 2020, as the pandemic impacted games across the college football schedule, UVA found great success avoiding the virus. No Cavaliers games were canceled or postponed because of issues in their program, though the season opener against Virginia Tech was postponed because of an outbreak with the Hokies team and a game at Florida State was canceled because of positive tests at FSU.
This year, behind star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, UVA started the season 6-2, including a pair of improbable road wins over Miami and Louisville when those teams missed last-second field goal tries.
But Armstrong suffered a rib injury in a road loss at BYU. He missed the next game, a loss to Notre Dame, and returned for ACC losses to Pittsburgh and the Hokies.
Despite the late-season slide, the Cavaliers finished bowl eligible under Mendenhall for the fifth straight year. Armstrong needed just 145 yards to set the ACC’s single-season passing record.
Clemson’s Deshaun Watson threw for 4,593 yards in 15 games in 2016. Armstrong finished with 4,449 yards in 11 contests this year.
According to their statements, neither the Fenway Bowl nor Military Bowl is considering finding replacement opponents.
“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” said Boston College coach Jeff Hafley, whose team would have been without 40 players due to COVID, injuries or opt-outs. “We just do not have enough players to safely play a game. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey.”
