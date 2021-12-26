Fenway Bowl canceled due to UVA's COVID-19 issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Bronco Mendenhall era with Virginia football will end without the coach getting to lead his team one final time.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UVA program, the Cavaliers pulled out of Wednesday's Fenway Bowl and the game has been canceled, the bowl announced Sunday.

According to a statement from Virginia, a group of players showed symptoms consistent with COVID during this past week and, subsequently, tested positive. At that point, UVA pushed back its departure date to Sunday and tested the entire team on Saturday. Those results, which the school got back Sunday, revealed more positives.

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams in a statement. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”

Saturday night, Virginia’s players and coaches were informed the team – which had already delayed travel to Boston by a day – would not be flying to Boston on Sunday, as it awaited that final round of test results.