The most incomprehensible Final Four since VCU and Butler crashed the 2011 party includes a school that discontinued men’s basketball for 14 years and a program that recently endured four consecutive 20-loss seasons. And that’s just the half of it.

There’s another whose career assists leader is enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame and another attempting to win a national championship under a third head coach.

Say hello to Miami, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Connecticut, the first Final Four not to feature a No. 1, 2 or 3 regional seed and the first Final Four to showcase three first-timers — the Hurricanes, Owls and Aztecs — since Jacksonville, St. Bonaventure and New Mexico State joined perennial UCLA in 1970.

What this foursome collectively lacks in pedigree they possess in charm, not to mention talent, and those yearning for all bluebloods don’t understand the magical whims of single-elimination tournaments.

Indeed, San Diego State, FAU and Miami were perilously close to exiting the bracket at multiple stages, including the first round, but riding clutch performances from the likes of Darrion Trammell, Johnell Davis and Jordan Miller, they embodied the survive-and-advance mantra.

Conversely, UConn enters the Final Four as among the most dominant tournament squads of the last quarter-century. Led by Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo, the Huskies dusted Iona by 24, Saint Mary’s by 15, Arkansas by 23 and Gonzaga by 28 to become the fourth team in the last 25 years to reach the semifinals by winning each of its tournament games by at least 15 points.

The others were Duke in 1999, UConn in 2004 and Gonzaga in 2021. Of that trio, only the ’04 Huskies won the national championship.

A fifth title would make UConn the fourth program to win the tournament under at least three head coaches: Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie and Danny Hurley.

North Carolina’s six banners are courtesy of Frank McGuire (one), Dean Smith (two) and Roy Williams (three). Kansas’ four are spread among Phog Allen (one), Larry Brown (one) and Bill Self (two).

Most remarkably, five coaches engineered Kentucky’s eight NCAA championships. Adolph Rupp won four, followed by one each from Joe B. Hall, Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith and John Calipari.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga hasn’t won a national title, but he and Brown are the only coaches to steer two teams seeded fifth or lower to the Final Four. One XXL difference: Brown did so with storied programs UCLA (No. 8 in 1980) and Kansas (No. 6 in 1988), Larranaga with George Mason (No. 11 in 2006) and these fifth-seeded Hurricanes.

At 73, Larranaga would be, by far, the oldest coach to cut down the nets — Calhoun was 68 in 2004 — and he’s getting better with age. Miami is 11-5 in the NCAA tournament on his watch, and the Hurricanes’ Midwest Regional final victory over Texas on Sunday came 17 years to the day after Mason’s Elite Eight upset of UConn.

The Hurricanes are the fifth different ACC program to reach the Final Four in the last seven years, joining Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse. And to think: Miami was so disinterested in basketball that administrators shuttered the program from 1971-85.

San Diego State never took that drastic step, but one winning season from 1985-2001 left the Aztecs in dire straits. Veteran coaches Steve Fisher and, most recently, Brian Dutcher then revived them, and this marks the 10th NCAA tournament in 13 years for a program whose career assist leader is Tony Gwynn.

Florida Atlantic didn’t field a Division I team until 1991 and lost at least 20 games from 2014-17, but the NCAA Evaluation Tool’s season-long affection for Dusty May’s Owls was prophetic. They debuted at No. 23 in early December, never dipped below 24th and were 13th when the tournament selection committee unveiled the 68-team field March 12.

Regular-season and tournament champion of Conference USA, Florida Atlantic played a non-league schedule the NET ranked 294th among 363 Division I programs. But no team lost fewer games (three), and the sheer volume of its wins combined with lopsided victory margins kept FAU in the NET’s top 25.

Sure enough, in the tournament the 35-3 Owls have dismissed No. 23 Memphis, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 24 Kansas State.

And let’s not forget time-honored bracket fortune. Rather than a second-round encounter with Purdue, the East Region’s No. 1 seed, FAU faced 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, opening-round conqueror of the Boilermakers.

As a No. 9, the Owls are the lowest seed remaining in the tournament, followed by No. 5s Miami and San Diego State and No. 4 UConn. The total seed number of 23 is the second-highest ever, behind the 26 of No. 11 VCU, No. 8 Butler, No. 4 Kentucky and No. 3 UConn in 2011.

Like this Final Four, the ’11 edition was — full-circle alert — in Houston.