Final Four notebook: Brady Manek has been UNC's most efficient NCAA tournament scorer

NEW ORLEANS — Caleb Love and Brady Manek each have scored 100 points in North Carolina’s five-game run to Monday’s NCAA tournament final against Kansas, but while Love has been more spectacular, Manek has been far more efficient.

Manek is shooting 54.8% overall in the tournament, 47.5% beyond the 3-point arc. Love’s percentages are 42.7 and 36.0.

“I think Brady has obviously been unbelievable,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “He and Caleb have arguably been the two best players in the tournament. It’s shocking to me — and I just noticed this this morning looking at stats — we’ve shot 91 3s as a team in the tournament. Manek and Love have shot 90 by themselves. And to have a guy 6-10 that has that quick a release, he’s playing with freedom.”

Manek was a quality scorer in four seasons at Oklahoma, but Self attributes his improvement at UNC to Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.

“He was a threat always at OU,” Self said. “But Hubert’s given him a mind, a free mind that he feels like that anytime he’s got any separation at all he needs to let it fly. And that’s a compliment to his coach and their staff, but also he’s such a good player. He’s got such a quick release. It’s a high release, and playing him at OU, you had you to defend him probably a little more at the post. And now obviously with [Armando Bacot] in the game, he’s playing primarily on the perimeter.”

Davis’ milestone: Davis is the first rookie head coach to reach the national championship game since 1989, when Michigan appointed Steve Fisher as interim coach just prior to the tournament.

Replacing Arizona State-bound Bill Frieder, Fisher guided the Wolverines to six consecutive victories and the NCAA title to earn the job full-time.

Davis succeeded Hall of Famer Roy Williams last spring when Williams retired.

“I think what Coach Davis wants the identity to be is a bunch of hard-nosed guys with a lot of heart, and I feel like this team really embodies that,” Bacot said. “For this to be the first season and something he can look back on and always talk about is a great feeling for us.

“He’s just like an extension of Coach Williams. We all loved playing for Coach Williams. ... Just for him to be just like Coach Williams but to have his own style, too. He’s such a nurturing person. He’s very encouraging. ... He just makes playing for him so much fun. Playing for somebody like that, it’s tough not to have confidence.”

Ratings winner: Not surprisingly, Saturday’s Duke-Carolina semifinal drew a large television audience. Turner Sports announced Sunday that the game attracted 16.3 million viewers across all platforms, the most-viewed semifinal in five years (the game was on TBS, the every-other-year home of the event since 2016).

“As good as you’ll see,” Self said of the contest.