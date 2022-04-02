Final Four notebook: Former ODU coach Marianne Stanley elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — Marianne Stanley’s election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year was not only long overdue but also fitting.

Overdue because Stanley’s impact on the sport during the last half-century is indelible. Fitting because 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and Stanley is a true women’s basketball pioneer.

The head coach of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and a three-time national champion coach at Old Dominion, Stanley is part of the 13-member class unveiled by the Hall on Saturday here at the Final Four. Her fellow honorees include Theresa Shank-Grentz, her friend and former teammate at Immaculata College, the premier women’s program of the early 1970s.

“Absolutely surreal,” Stanley said on ESPN2’s announcement of the class. “Incredible. Truly humbling to be considered worthy of going into the Hall of Fame. But the cream on top of the cake is to go in with my friend, my former teammate in recognition of our lifetime in basketball.”

Shortly after helping Immaculata win Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national titles in 1973 and ’74, Stanley landed the ODU job at age 23. During her 10 seasons in Norfolk, the Lady Monarchs went 269-59 and raised three national championship banners, two AIAW and one NCAA.

The NCAA began staging a women’s basketball tournament in 1982, a decade after the passage of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in any educational program receiving federal aid. A 2002 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Stanley was on the ground floor of that revolution.

After ODU, she coached at Penn, Southern California, Stanford and Cal-Berkeley. Moreover, Stanley was a Washington Mystics assistant when they won the 2019 WNBA title.

The concept of a WNBA was unimaginable in 1975, Stanley’s junior season, when Immaculata from suburban Philadelphia played Queens College in the first women’s game at Madison Square Garden.

“Look, we were the best team in our era, coached by the incredible Hall of Famer Cathy Rush,” Stanley said of Immaculata. “I think our team would stand the test of time, but the game’s changed a lot, and it’s so exciting to see how much more athletic, how much quicker and how much depth there is on these teams. It’s great to see the game advancing past what we did in our days.”

WRIGHT ON COACH K: Villanova’s Jay Wright is arguably in his coaching prime. This marks his fourth Final Four, and with national championships in 2016 and ’18, he’s among three active coaches to win multiple titles — the others are Mike Krzyzewski and Rick Pitino.

But at age 60, and with 28 seasons of head-coaching experience, Wright understands he’s on the back nine, which gives him a keen appreciation for Duke’s Krzyzewski.

In his final season, Krzyzewski, 75, guided the Blue Devils to the Final Four for the 13th time in his 42 years leading the program. He announced his impending retirement in June.

“It’s got to be mind-blowing,” Wright said of crafting an exit strategy. “I would be lying if I tell you I don’t — you think about it after each year. You think about where your life is, what are you going to do? It’s difficult to think about.

“And honestly, if you’re him, and you’ve done it for that long, and you’ve been that successful, and it’s so much a part of your life, and you think about the longer you do it the more relationships you have, and those relationships are meaningful to you so you’re not their coach anymore — that’s probably something that’s got to be really difficult to deal with.

“And again, I think about it because there’s going to have to be a time when it’s time for the next coach of Villanova. There’s going to have to be that time. You have to pick that time. I think Mike did it extremely intelligently.”

JULIUS ERVING AWARD: Duke junior Wendell Moore was named Saturday as this season’s Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year.

A second-team All-ACC selection, Moore was averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and a team-best 4.4 assists entering Saturday’s Final Four semifinal against North Carolina. He is the only power conference player shooting better than 50% overall and 40% beyond the 3-point while averaging at least five rebounds and four assists.