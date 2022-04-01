Final Four notebook: UNC's Hubert Davis aced his first job interview

Roy Williams announced his retirement as North Carolina’s head coach last April 1, and the news hit assistant Hubert Davis hard.

“For me it was a day of sadness,” Davis said Friday on the eve of coaching UNC against Duke in a Final Four semifinal. “I didn’t want him to go. I had been his assistant coach for nine years. And I was in a really good place. I enjoyed working for him. ...

“And then through the process of trying to decide who was going to be the next head coach, it was interesting. That was the first time in my life that I interviewed for a job. You don’t interview for a job when you get drafted for NBA. ESPN picked me, so I worked there for seven years. Coach Williams, out of the blue, said we would like you to be one of our assistant coaches; I didn't go through an interview process there.”

Davis aced the interview with Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, and you can’t argue with the results of his first season wearing the big whistle.

BAD MEMORY: Saturday’s opening semifinal between Kansas and Villanova will be the programs’ second Final Four encounter in the last five seasons. Led by Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson, the Wildcats routed the Jayhawks 95-79 and were dominant again two nights later in dusting Michigan 79-62 for their second national championship under Jay Wright.

“I get ticks whenever I think about it,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “... That to me — we had a chance to play Kentucky in ‘12 in the finals — and to me that was the best team of that five- or six-year period that I had seen in college basketball. And I really felt like the team that Villanova had in ’18 was the best college basketball team in the last decade.”

ACADEMIC AWARD: Duke walk-on guard Michael Savarino received the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award on Friday as the Final Four player with the highest GPA. The NCAA presents the honor at each of its 90 championships.

A sociology major and the grandson of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Savarino has a 3.828 GPA.