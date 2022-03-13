FINAL FOUR: Randolph-Macon punches ticket with emphatic win in front of home crowd

After being sorely disappointed by lockdowns which ended their NCAA Championship dreams two seasons in a row, the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets enacted a lockdown of their own Saturday night.

Holding Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to just eight points over the first fifteen minutes of the second half, the Yellow Jackets rode a relentless, unwavering defense to a 76-53 victory over the Engineers to clinch a berth in the Division III Final Four next weekend in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The victory sends the Yellow Jackets (31-1) to their third Final Four appearance, finishing as national runner-up in Division II in 1977, and as a national semifinalist in Division III in 2010.

“They’ve been super responsive to whatever we’ve thrown at them,” noted Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel of his team’s defensive preparation. “They give us the chance to mix coverages and do different things because they’ve been so locked in all year.”

The Yellow Jackets have held opponents under seventy points in 24 of their last 25 contests, including every postseason foe. As is custom for this year, the defense fueled the offense, as Randolph-Macon shot 57 percent from the floor, including fifty percent (13 of 26) from beyond the arc.

A game pitting two of the top four teams in Division III in defensive efficiency began on an offensive note. WPI (27-3) excelled at the free throw line, helping them stay close as four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of The Year Buzz Anthony led the charge, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, including three of four from the three-point line.

Behind Buzz was balanced scoring. Will Coble and Vincent Payne hit critical triples midway through the first half to give the Yellow Jackets a 22-12 lead. The Engineers drew within seven points twice, including at intermission, trailing 40-33.

John Lowther, who led WPI with 15 points, scored 13 seconds into the second stanza to get the Engineers within five. They didn’t score again until a Colin McNamara layup with 12:30 to go, but Randolph-Macon didn’t take advantage on the offensive end and the deficit was just 11.

The offense hit the accelerator after the McNamara score, using back to back triples from Ian Robertson and a trey from Anthony to earn a 57-39 lead with 9:50 to go.

Miles Mallory, a junior who became the all-time leader in blocks in program history in Friday’s win over UMass-Dartmouth, scored 11 points, while Robertson and Josh Talbert added nine, Daniel Mbangue continued his strong postseason play with eight points and six rebounds.

The opportunity for this group to finally punch a ticket to the Division III Final Four was created by a work ethic as relentless as their defense was in the victory.

“We’ve been razor sharp in prep. We went (for) two hours today. We threw a lot at them today so the game could slow down when we got there,” Merkel explained.

The physicality of the Yellow Jackets was also a determining factor according to WPI head coach Chris Bartley.

“They’re strong, athletic, run really good offenses, and I think physically, on defense, they really took it to us as well,” Bartley noted. “That created the separation for them because we weren’t scoring, and they were getting good looks at the basket.”

The Yellow Jackets will face a familiar foe in Friday’s national semifinal: Marietta, who survived a slugfest with Christopher Newport 81-79. Randolph-Macon defeated the Pioneers on their home floor 82-74 in front of a raucous crowd November 20th.

“Our team talks about that game a lot,” Anthony said. “I went back and watched that game over Christmas break just as a fan. It was a fun game to watch.”