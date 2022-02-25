Final three-game stretch carries big weight for VCU

As VCU waded into Atlantic 10 play, earlier this winter, coach Mike Rhoades was emphatic about his team’s growth.

He felt the Rams could get much better — and needed to get better.

Now, with the calendar about to turn to March, Rhoades can say that improvement was a mission accomplished.

“We've done that,” Rhoades said Friday. “And you see it in our record. So the urgency now is you got better in January and February, the urgency now is finish strong. Finish strong.”

And within that urgency to finish strong is how a successful end to the season could help VCU. The NCAA tournament bubble is beginning to peek over the horizon for the Rams. But the margin for error seems slim.

However, the final seven days of the regular season bring with them a big opportunity for VCU to bolster its resume for consideration toward an at-large ticket to the Big Dance.

It’s a three-game run that begins on Saturday at Massachusetts (12-14, 5-9 Atlantic 10), a 4:30 p.m. tipoff from the Mullins Center.

VCU (19-7, 12-3 A-10) will be looking to win a seventh straight, improve to 9-1 on the road this season, give Rhoades his 100th win as the Rams’ head coach, stay within the top two of the A-10 standings and stay in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation.

“We have a chance to get [win] No. 20. Get another road win,” Rhoades said. “We've done that at a high level this year. Our guys know what's at stake. You're still pursuing a championship. And these guys have done a great job of being right there to do that.”

The Rams enter this penultimate weekend of league play tied for second in the A-10 standings, with Dayton (20-8, 12-3), and still just a game back of league leader Davidson (23-4, 13-2). At the very least, VCU is in prime position to finish in the top four, and thus the important A-10 tournament double bye, to shorten a potential path to an A-10 tournament title to three days.

Then, on a national level, VCU on Thursday popped up in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s projections, as part of a “next, next” four out of the field, just beyond what he sees as the immediate outside window. Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Belmont.

Within the program, the Rams don’t get too deep into standings and bracket projections in an official capacity. But Rhoades does make a point of reminding them what they’ve accomplished.

“Like, ‘We’re right there, just keep going,’” guard Ace Baldwin Jr. said, paraphrasing.

But that conversation doesn’t touch on what the group needs to do to get some of the things that they would like to have, like an A-10 championship and NCAA tournament bid.

“They already know that. There's no reason to give them anxiety,” Rhoades said. “We've won some games in the league. We've played this great schedule. Look where we're at, look how much we've improved. I've talked about our offensive numbers, how much they've improved. Give them more confidence.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Martelli — the Rams’ director of operations, who’s in charge of assembling their schedule each year — keeps an eye on teams who’ve won or lost, who are in a similar position to VCU in relation to the NCAA tournament bubble.

And Martelli gives Rhoades a heads up of how VCU’s prior opponents have done. The Rams’ overall strength of schedule is considered the toughest of any in the A-10 based on KenPom.com’s ratings, and 81st in the nation — something that could help their case.

“Everybody looks at scores every night and every morning. So we talk about that,” Rhoades said. “But really the emphasis is on our team and the next game."

Which, right now, is UMass. VCU, after a practice in Richmond, traveled to Massachusetts on Thursday evening to beat a winter storm hitting the state. The Rams planned to practice on campus at UMass on Friday.

The Minutemen have struggled on the defensive end, allowing an A-10-worst 77.4 points per game in league play. But they’ve shown they can produce on the offensive end.

UMass has four players averaging double figures, led by point guard Noah Fernandes, at 13.9 points per game. Guard Rich Kelly is averaging a team-best 13.2 points within A-10 play.

And the Minutemen are shooting 38.8% beyond the arc, eighth in the country, and another test for VCU’s 3-point defense (ranked second nationally, holding opponents to 27%). Limiting turnovers will be important for the Rams, because of UMass’ ability to knock down those 3s in transition.

“You turn it over, they can have a quick 9-0 run by making 3s and making plays,” Rhoades said. “So really have to control the tempo, control the ball and then make it really hard for them to score.”

Big picture, there’s an urgency to the entirety of the next week for VCU, considering what could be at stake.

But for right now, for the Rams, that energy is being focused at a micro level, into what’s ahead on Saturday.

“I like to say, there's just people in our way, right? Of what we're trying to accomplish,” Rhoades said. “So we just got to put all our energy and focus into that right now. And the urgency of being able to beat UMass — play UMass on their court and beat them."

Note: Rhoades said that Hason Ward planned to practice Friday and to play Saturday. Ward on Wednesday against George Mason tweaked a left ankle sprain suffered at Fordham on Feb. 15, and also battled back spasms.