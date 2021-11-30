Finalists announced for Dudley and Lanier awards, celebrating Virginia's best college football players

Three quarterbacks, representing Liberty, JMU and UVA, are finalists for this year's Dudley Award, given annually to the best player in Virginia.
The Lanier Award, given to the commonwealth's best small-college player, has a trio of offensive skill players as finalists: Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan, Bluefield wide receiver Jaquon Ebron, and Washington & Lee running back Josh Breece.
The winners will be announced during a televised ceremony on CBS 6 in Richmond immediately following the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 11. The estimated start time is 6:30 p.m.
For the Dudley, the quarterbacks all led their teams to postseason play.
At Virginia, Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned from a mid-season injury and put up a Commonwealth Cup record 400 passing yards in Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech, where he also ran for two touchdowns.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been one of the FCS's top signal callers this year, and the Dukes received the No. 3 seed nationally for this year's playoffs. Johnson is a finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS's top player. He ranks fourth in school history with 49 career passing touchdowns.
The third finalist, Liberty's Malik Willis, is aiming to become the first person to win the Dudley twice in a calendar year - he was the winner of the award during the 2020-21 season, which was delayed by the pandemic.
Willis threw for 2,626 yards, and ran for 820 while leading the Flames to bowl eligibility.
For the Lanier, the first finalist alphabetically is Breece, of Washington & Lee, who shattered the school's career rushing record, with 4,541 over his four seasons. He logged 831 yards and 11 touchdowns this year for the ODAC champs.
At Bluefield, receiver Jaquan Ebron led the NAIA in receiving yards, with 1,406 yards. He also finished third nationally with 16 touchdowns, and was named the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan rushed for 1,853 yards in 10 games this season, two yards shy of the top mark among Division II teams. His season set numerous school records, including rushing touchdowns (25) and single-game scoring (36 points on Nov. 6).
The Wasps were in a transition year from D3 to D2, and were ineligible for the ODAC title, though they played games against conference teams.
Bluefield has never had a Lanier winner. Washington & Lee's Luke Heinsohn claimed the award in 2012, while Emory & Henry hasn't had a winner since Caleb Jennings in 2009.
The Wasps are the only school to produce Dudley and Lanier winners - quarterback Cary Perkins won the Dudley in 1992, 12 years before the Lanier was started.
