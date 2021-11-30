Finalists announced for Dudley and Lanier awards, celebrating Virginia's best college football players

Three quarterbacks, representing Liberty, JMU and UVA, are finalists for this year's Dudley Award, given annually to the best player in Virginia.

The Lanier Award, given to the commonwealth's best small-college player, has a trio of offensive skill players as finalists: Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan, Bluefield wide receiver Jaquon Ebron, and Washington & Lee running back Josh Breece.

The winners will be announced during a televised ceremony on CBS 6 in Richmond immediately following the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 11. The estimated start time is 6:30 p.m.

For the Dudley, the quarterbacks all led their teams to postseason play.

At Virginia, Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned from a mid-season injury and put up a Commonwealth Cup record 400 passing yards in Saturday's loss to Virginia Tech, where he also ran for two touchdowns.

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been one of the FCS's top signal callers this year, and the Dukes received the No. 3 seed nationally for this year's playoffs. Johnson is a finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS's top player. He ranks fourth in school history with 49 career passing touchdowns.