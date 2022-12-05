Finalists announced for Dudley and Lanier awards, given to top college football players in Virginia

In a year where there is no clear front runner, Saturday's presentation of the Dudley Award promises to provide an extra dose of drama.

The award, given annually to the state's best college football player by The Times-Dispatch, is voted on by a panel of media members.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are Todd Centeio of James Madison, John Pius of William & Mary, and Reece Udinski of Richmond.

The award will be presented on CBS 6 after Saturday's Army-Navy game, with the broadcast beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.

During Saturday's ceremony the winner of the Lanier Award will also be announced, which is given annually to the state's best small-college player.

There are two finalists for that award this year: Jada Byers of Virginia Union, and Drew Campanale of Randolph-Macon.

Byers, a sophomore running back, is the first player from Virginia Union to be named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the best player in Division II.

He smashed school and conference records, and his 1,928 rushing yards were the most in Division I or II NCAA football this season.

Byers opened strong with 319 yards against Valdosta State and powered the Panthers to an appearance in the Division II playoffs. The school has also been chosen to play on NFL Network in a kickoff game next year.

Campanale, a junior quarterback, had a similarly electric season at the Division III level, leading Randolph-Macon to another ODAC title and the first NCAA playoff victory in school history.

In 11 games, Campanale threw for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns with an astounding 78.1% completion percentage. He was named the ODAC's offensive player of the year.

The award is planned to be presented by its namesake, Willie Lanier.

The Dudley will be presented by a member of the family of famed UVa player Bill Dudley.

The last four years the award has gone to a quarterback, and two are in the running as finalists this year.

James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was the Sun Belt's offensive player of the year, capping a remarkable season where he led the Dukes to a Sun Belt division title in their first year of FBS football.

Centeio transferred to JMU from Colorado State for his grad year, and tied a school record with six passing touchdowns in a game against Middle Tennessee in September.

He finished the season with 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Dukes would have been postseason eligible but an NCAA rule banning teams making the transition from other levels kept them from participating in a bowl game.

At Richmond, quarterback Reece Udinski capped a remarkable collegiate career with a graduate season leading the Spiders to a playoff berth and first-round victory.

Udinski played for Maryland and VMI prior to his time at UR. In 2022, he finished with 3,398 yards passing and 26 touchdowns.

The third finalist is trying to make history as the first William & Mary player to win the award.

Sophomore linebacker John Pius was named the CAA defensive player of the year, no surprise after a season spent wrecking opposing quarterbacks and leading the Tribe to a share of the conference title and a postseason bye.

Pius ranks third in FCS with 11.5 sacks, and recorded 19 tackles for a loss. The team's 10 regular-season wins were the most in school history.