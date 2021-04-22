Finalists announced for Dudley award: Liberty, Virginia Tech and VMI stars get the nod

This year's Dudley Award will either mark a new chapter for the award, or a return to form.

The honor is given annually to the best college football player in Virginia, as voted on by a panel of media members from around the commonwealth. Because of the pandemic, some teams played a spring season, delaying the traditional December presentation of the award.

This year's ceremony will air on CBS 6, and online at WTVR.com, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The three finalists for the award are Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert and VMI quarterback Reece Udinski.

Liberty and VMI have never produced a Dudley winner. Virginia Tech, which had a near-lock on winning the award in the early 2000s, hasn't produced a Dudley winner since 2011, when running back David Wilson took home the prize.

Saturday night's presentation will include the annual awards given by the Touchdown Club of Richmond, including the state coach of the year honor and the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award.

The Lanier Award, given to the state's best small-college player, will also be given out. Because of the unique nature of the season, there will not be finalists announced for the Lanier Award.