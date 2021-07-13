Finally in the field, JMU alumni team 'The Founding Fathers' looking forward to playing in The Basketball Tournament

Joe Kuykendall was visiting Kevin Albright last summer when they sparked the notion to rekindle a venture that flamed out before.
The two were at Albright’s apartment in New Jersey — Kuykendall was gearing up to officiate Albright’s wedding. The two worked together at their alma mater, James Madison. Albright was a graduate assistant coach for the Dukes’ men’s team from 2012-14 and the program’s video coordinator from 2014-16. Kuykendall was a student manager with the team from 2012-16.
The Basketball Tournament, the annual single-elimination summer basketball bout that awards cash to the winning team, was on TV. Kuykendall and Albright tried to get a JMU alumni team in the tournament thrice, dating back to 2015. The most serious bid came in 2017, but that year they again, narrowly, missed the field. So they decided to table the idea for a while.
Until last summer, when they watched the tournament together.
“And we were like, 'You know what? Let's put all that aside and let's see what it takes to give it one more shot,’” Kuykendall said.
Kuykendall touched base with TBT organizers, and gathered that their JMU-themed team had a better shot of making it this year. He and Albright began assembling the squad last December and, on June 21, officially gained entry. Kuykendall is the team’s general manager, and Albright the coach.
Dubbed "The Founding Fathers," the team includes seven former JMU players, including four members of the school’s 2013 men’s NCAA tournament squad. It also includes Kamiah Smalls, the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association player of the year and TBT’s lone women’s player.
The Founding Fathers begin play Sunday in the West Virginia Regional, a No. 16 seed facing top seed Sideline Cancer in a game that’ll tip off at 5 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN3.
“I’m just excited to shock people,” Smalls said. “We’re a 16 seed, but this feels like March Madness to me, kind of. The impossible always happens in March. It’s just July this time.”
The Founding Fathers is one of 30 college alumni teams in this year’s 64-team TBT field, vying for the $1 million, winner-take-all prize.
This year is the eighth iteration of the event. The three criteria TBT spells out to organizers for selection to the field are: fanbase, reliability and talent, in that order, Kuykendall said.
As part of this year’s bid, Kuykendall said, they really tried to hammer home the fanbase and reliability pieces, from garnering fan and media engagement to ensuring prompt response to their correspondence with TBT.
Kuykendall believes the JMU softball team’s Women’s College World Series run — with the excitement and interest that garnered — as well as the JMU football team’s perennial postseason success, contributed to the TBT bid. Also the JMU men’s basketball team’s success this past season, earning a share of the CAA regular-season title in coach Mark Byington’s first season.
“We just want to build off that momentum,” said Kuykendall, who is currently an athletics business analyst at UVA.
For the talent piece, Devon Moore (2008-13) and A.J. Davis (2011-13) were two of the first people who were contacted to be part of The Founding Fathers, both members of the 2013 NCAA tournament team and both players Kuykendall and Albright worked with while students.
Ron Curry (2012-16), Andre Nation (2012-15) and Dimitrije Cabarkapa (2014-17) are the other members of that team on The Founding Fathers.
Moore believes the chemistry will still be there.
“We get to meet up in a couple days and we get to be around each other,” Moore said Tuesday afternoon. “And talk about the memories, and talk about all the good times that we did have at JMU."
Stuckey Mosley (2017-19) and Scooter Renkin, who grew up in Midlothian and who was a walk-on at JMU in 2008-09 before transferring to IUP, are the other JMU men’s basketball alumni with The Founding Fathers.
Also on the team are guard Cody Ballard (Morehead State and South Carolina Aiken), forward Yancey Gates (Cincinnati), forward Marquis Mathis (West Florida) and center Brandon McLean (Huntington).
Kuykendall and Albright, who is now an assistant men’s hoops coach at Rowan, brought on former JMU women’s hoops star Nikki Newman (2009-14) as an assistant coach for The Founding Fathers. Newman is now an assistant women’s basketball coach at Radford.
Newman then helped recruit Smalls. Smalls believes that if The Founding Fathers make a dent in this year’s TBT, it’ll be big for the possibility of other women taking part in the event in the future.
“It’s not something that you can say no to,” Smalls said. “So it definitely sold me on the fact of, I get to play with Andre, Ron Curry, Stuckey Mosley. It’s just a great concept.”
Davis was set to be one of the core, on-court members of the group. But he will not play after injuries suffered when he was struck by a car in the spring in his native Columbus, Ohio, while reportedly trying to help a homeless person on an exit ramp.
Kuykendall said Davis has been in incredible spirits despite the accident, still a part of every team call for The Founding Fathers, and set to help coach the team. Moore and Davis are cousins, and Moore plans to wear one of Davis’ former jersey numbers, 51, in TBT play.
"It sucks that he can't physically be out there,” Moore said. “But, mentally, he'll be out there. ... Whatever I do from here on out is always going to be me representing him and me representing our family."
Sideline Cancer, The Founding Fathers’ opening opponent, made a run to the TBT title game last year. Sunday’s game will be played at Charleston Coliseum.
Kuykendall believes The Founding Fathers’ guard play will be the group's biggest strength, and Moore expects the team to play with pace, running many pick and roll actions and isolation sets to take advantage of mismatches.
Moore and Smalls, who have both gone on to pro careers, are looking forward to the opportunity to represent JMU again. But they’re not going to TBT just for fun, Moore said. They’re going to win and compete.
In TBT at last, The Founding Fathers will be out to leave their mark.
"We have a great fan base. We have great sponsors, and everything,” Moore said. “And it's always good to put that purple back on your back and play for the amazing people that we have at JMU.”
