Finally in the field, JMU alumni team 'The Founding Fathers' looking forward to playing in The Basketball Tournament

Kuykendall and Albright, who is now an assistant men’s hoops coach at Rowan, brought on former JMU women’s hoops star Nikki Newman (2009-14) as an assistant coach for The Founding Fathers. Newman is now an assistant women’s basketball coach at Radford.

Newman then helped recruit Smalls. Smalls believes that if The Founding Fathers make a dent in this year’s TBT, it’ll be big for the possibility of other women taking part in the event in the future.

“It’s not something that you can say no to,” Smalls said. “So it definitely sold me on the fact of, I get to play with Andre, Ron Curry, Stuckey Mosley. It’s just a great concept.”

Davis was set to be one of the core, on-court members of the group. But he will not play after injuries suffered when he was struck by a car in the spring in his native Columbus, Ohio, while reportedly trying to help a homeless person on an exit ramp.

Kuykendall said Davis has been in incredible spirits despite the accident, still a part of every team call for The Founding Fathers, and set to help coach the team. Moore and Davis are cousins, and Moore plans to wear one of Davis’ former jersey numbers, 51, in TBT play.