Five former UVA football players now coach at William & Mary

Having assistants he has such long histories with is beneficial in ways that go beyond football, he said.

“I’ve been in their homes. I know their families, their character,” said London, who went 27-46 at Virginia and coached Richmond to the 2008 FCS national championship. “The things that they represent are very much what I represent.”

Like Blackstock, Dowling – who played five seasons in the NFL – didn’t anticipate going into coaching, but knew he wanted to do something that would keep him close to the game. So when his pro career ended, he joined London’s staff at Howard in 2017.

“Especially as a player, you saw how Coach London went about his every day, how he treated everybody with dignity and respect, the standard that he wanted out of his players,” said Dowling. “Now, being a coach underneath him, you understand what he wants out of his staff, as well.”

Dowling was on the last Virginia team to lose to William & Mary, a 2009 upset at Scott Stadium. Johns played on the 2016 team that dropped Bronco Mendenhall’s UVA debut to another in-state FCS school, Richmond.

All five former UVA players on the Tribe staff made returns to Scott Stadium in 2019, when UVA pummeled William & Mary, 52-17.