Five former UVA football players now coach at William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE – If not for a single point on a certification exam, Darryl Blackstock might be working as a financial advisor instead of coaching football at William & Mary for Mike London. The former Virginia and NFL linebacker had always planned to work in finance once his football career was over.
Coaching was never in his plans.
“I said, ‘If I fail this test, I’m just gonna go coach,’” Blackstock said this week as the Tribe prepared to take on his alma mater in the season opener on Saturday at Scott Stadium. “I failed that test by one point. That was a Tuesday. I was in Coach London’s office that next Monday and said, ‘I wanna coach.’”
Blackstock is entering his third season at William & Mary, where he is one of five former UVA players on the staff working for London, who did two stints as a defensive assistant with the Cavaliers and was Virginia’s head coach from 2010-2015.
Defensive line coach Keenan Carter played at UVA from 2003-2006, defensive backs coach Ras-I Dowling was there from 2007-2010, quarterbacks coach Matt Johns was a Cavalier from 2013-2016 and offensive line coach Gordon Sammis wore the blue and orange from 2003-2007.
London was Carter’s defensive line coach.
“He shaped me into the person that I am today,” said Carter. “Being my position coach, he really showed me the way. It was a model I live by. You love hard and you coach hard.”
Having assistants he has such long histories with is beneficial in ways that go beyond football, he said.
“I’ve been in their homes. I know their families, their character,” said London, who went 27-46 at Virginia and coached Richmond to the 2008 FCS national championship. “The things that they represent are very much what I represent.”
Like Blackstock, Dowling – who played five seasons in the NFL – didn’t anticipate going into coaching, but knew he wanted to do something that would keep him close to the game. So when his pro career ended, he joined London’s staff at Howard in 2017.
“Especially as a player, you saw how Coach London went about his every day, how he treated everybody with dignity and respect, the standard that he wanted out of his players,” said Dowling. “Now, being a coach underneath him, you understand what he wants out of his staff, as well.”
Dowling was on the last Virginia team to lose to William & Mary, a 2009 upset at Scott Stadium. Johns played on the 2016 team that dropped Bronco Mendenhall’s UVA debut to another in-state FCS school, Richmond.
All five former UVA players on the Tribe staff made returns to Scott Stadium in 2019, when UVA pummeled William & Mary, 52-17.
“The emotions were insane in 2019 when we went there to play,” said Carter. “But going back is awesome. It was my home for 4-5 years and I got a great education and I bleed orange and blue except for when I’m coaching against them. I root for those guys every week.”
Johns played the most recently at UVA of the group, with his senior season and his stint as a graduate assistant both coming under the current coaching staff. Still, he said on Saturday – as was the case in 2019 – to be able to move quickly past any nostalgia and focus on the task at hand.
“When I walk into that stadium, it’s cool to feel that energy again, but I really try not to focus on that stuff,” said Johns, who played his senior season under Bronco Mendenhall and then serves as a graduate assistant at UVA. “It’ll be cool when the crowds jumping up and down for the opening kickoff, but after that, it’ll be all business.”
For all five former Virginia players, coaching is now their business. Johns said he knew he’d found his calling when he was coaching his younger brother’s high school team, and found himself treating every game like the Super Bowl.
Carter found he had the same passion for coaching the game that he did when he was playing it.
And Blackstock got over the sting of failing that financial exam his first day on the practice field.
“I remember the first day getting the whistle, I was like, ‘Woah. I get it now,’” he said. “This is my thing.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber