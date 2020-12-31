Five of the year's biggest stories for Virginia and Virginia Tech sports

Walking out of the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, the day the ACC cut short its men’s basketball tournament, it would have been hard — maybe even impossible — to predict exactly what was to come over the final nine months of 2020.
However you feel about the year’s end, whether you view it with relief, anger or celebration, there’s no denying, the past 365 days were unlike anything college sports has ever endured. From the cancellation of the ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments back in March, through a spring of uncertainty and a fall of disruption, COVID-19 impacted everything in athletics.
The virus was the story of the year and the financial damage it did to do athletic departments nationwide is still being calculated. Schools have dropped teams, laid off staff and asked employees to take pay cuts.
But for all the damage COVID did to the business of college athletics, it didn’t stop sports.
Yes, 2020 denied plenty. Mamadi Diakite and UVA basketball didn’t get a shot at defending their national championship. Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team earned an appearance in an NCAA tournament that never happened.
And in this new season of college basketball, the Cavaliers had to scrub high-profile games against Michigan State and Villanova.
Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program will have to wait another year to end their postseason drought, while Virginia Tech’s softball team saw its season end after a promising 21-4 start.
But, if we look hard enough, we can realize the most trying sports year of our lives produced plenty of memorable moments.
2020 started with Virginia Tech’s Jacory Patterson running his way to a collegiate world record in the 300-meter race.
Mike Young wrapped up his first season with Virginia Tech basketball, then reloaded his roster to tip off Year 2.
Dalton Keene, Bryce Hall and Joe Reed all saw their dreams realized when they were selected in the NFL draft.
And we remembered Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love on the 10-year anniversary of her tragic murder.
Here are five of the biggest sports stories from Virginia Tech and UVA in 2020.
5. Mark Lawrence’s double dip: Richmond native and Virginia Tech senior Mark Lawrence became the first golfer since 1985 to win both the Virginia State Amateur and State Open in the same year. In August, Lawrence won the open title at Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke and, the next month, added the amateur title at the River Bend Club in Great Falls.
4. Defending champion UVA was getting hot: The last team to win the NCAA basketball championship, Virginia seemed like a long shot to repeat when the 2019-2020 season tipped off. The “big three” — Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome — were all off to the NBA. But led by Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark, the Cavaliers caught fire late in the season, offering hope that another deep run into March could be in the offing. UVA won its final eight games of the season heading into the ACC tournament. But after securing a double-bye, it never got the chance to take the floor in Greensboro, rendering the season a major “what if?”
3. Virginia Tech women’s hoops success: Kenny Brooks reached the NCAA tournament in six of his last 10 seasons at JMU, including each of his last three years there before accepting the Virginia Tech job. But despite a 65-40 record in his first three seasons with the Hokies, the NCAA tournament had eluded him. That appeared to set to change in 2020. At 21-9, led by Richmond native Taja Cole, Tech was on the verge of receiving a tourney bid. The disappointment of not having the chance doesn’t erase the impressive résumé, and the team’s 6-0 start to this new season means the end of the Hokies’ 14-year drought may have been just slightly delayed.
2. No bowls for UVA or Virginia Tech: After a full season of following stringent COVID-19 safety protocols, rules that kept UVA and Virginia Tech’s players from spending much, if any, time with their families for months, both teams decided not to accept potential invitations to bowl games. For Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers, that meant missing out on a fourth straight bowl appearance. It would have been just the third time in program history. Of course, it meant even more at Virginia Tech, where not playing in a bowl ended the nation’s longest streak at 27 straight years.
1. Virginia Tech football reclaims the Commonwealth Cup: A year ago, Virginia ended a 15-year losing streak to the rival Hokies and took possession of the game’s trophy, the Commonwealth Cup. How long did the Cavaliers keep it? Just over a year. In a game pushed from September to December due to COVID issues at Tech, the Hokies scored a 33-15 win at Lane Stadium in what ended up being the final game for both teams in 2020. Behind the running of Khalil Herbert and one of the best defensive outings under new coordinator Justin Hamilton, Tech gave its fans something to celebrate in 2020 and helped coach Justin Fuente keep his job going into 2021.
