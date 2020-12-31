Five of the year's biggest stories for Virginia and Virginia Tech sports

4. Defending champion UVA was getting hot: The last team to win the NCAA basketball championship, Virginia seemed like a long shot to repeat when the 2019-2020 season tipped off. The “big three” — Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome — were all off to the NBA. But led by Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark, the Cavaliers caught fire late in the season, offering hope that another deep run into March could be in the offing. UVA won its final eight games of the season heading into the ACC tournament. But after securing a double-bye, it never got the chance to take the floor in Greensboro, rendering the season a major “what if?”

3. Virginia Tech women’s hoops success: Kenny Brooks reached the NCAA tournament in six of his last 10 seasons at JMU, including each of his last three years there before accepting the Virginia Tech job. But despite a 65-40 record in his first three seasons with the Hokies, the NCAA tournament had eluded him. That appeared to set to change in 2020. At 21-9, led by Richmond native Taja Cole, Tech was on the verge of receiving a tourney bid. The disappointment of not having the chance doesn’t erase the impressive résumé, and the team’s 6-0 start to this new season means the end of the Hokies’ 14-year drought may have been just slightly delayed.