Five players finish in double figures as VCU beats George Mason 85-70

FAIRFAX — When Jayden Nunn knocked down a 3-pointer for VCU four minutes into the second half at George Mason on Saturday, which prompted a Patriots timeout, Ace Baldwin Jr. looked toward the Rams’ bench and let out a shout, flexing in celebration.

The 3, for Nunn, continued what was an idyllic beginning to the first half for VCU to turn a game that George Mason still held within arm’s reach into one out of hand.

Baldwin had already hit two early second-half triples himself. And the Rams kept going, beginning a perfect 5 of 5 beyond the arc after halftime.

They used the Patriots own preferred method of attack — the 3 ball — against them. And they went on to win 85-70 at EagleBank Arena.

The win, for VCU (16-7, 9-3 Atlantic 10, was a sixth in the last seven outings. George Mason was playing its third game in the past week, the first two against Richmond, and dropped to 12-11 overall and 5-5 in league play.

VCU never trailed Saturday, buoyed by uber-balanced production overall on offense. VCU had five players in double figures for the first time this season, led by Baldwin Jr. and Vince Williams Jr., who had 18 points apiece. Nunn had 15 points, KeShawn Curry 11 and Hason Ward 10.

George Mason entered leading the league in shooting 40.7% on 3-pointers in A-10 play, and making 9.7 3s a game. But the Rams were more efficient beyond the arc Saturday, going 9 of 20 to the Patriots’ 9 of 27.

The Rams led by 10 at the break. But Baldwin connected on 3-pointers on back-to-back VCU possessions early in the second half, part of an 8-2 Rams spurt to begin the half.

The Nunn 3 at the 15:56 mark pushed VCU’s advantage to 18. And a Williams 3 at the 14:37 mark lifted the lead to a game-high 22, 61-39.

The lead never dropped below 13 the rest of the way to cap a sixth VCU win in the last seven games.

Earlier, Williams, Baldwin, Curry and Nunn hit a first-half 3-pointer apiece. All but two of the 10 Rams who played in the first half scored before the break.

The Patriots pulled to within 22-20 with 7:19 to play in the half, but then the Rams rattled off a 7-0 run, capped by a Curry 3, to push the lead up to 9, its largest at that point.

And, in the waning moments of the half, after a DeVon Cooper 3-pointer made it a 35-30 game, Mikeal Brown-Jones knocked down a pair of free throws and Williams hit his first-half 3 to make it 40-30. A Patriots shot-clock violation followed the Williams trey and the 10-point advantage held at halftime.

It was a second straight game VCU scored at least 40 points in the first half — the Rams had 41 points in the first half of their win over Rhode Island on Tuesday. The team’s season high for scoring in a half this season is 47, in the second half at La Salle on Jan. 8.

Josh Oduro led George Mason with 18 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 11 points and nine assists.

VCU will hit the road again on Tuesday, to play Fordham, a 7 p.m. tipoff.