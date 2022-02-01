Five-spot triumvirate suiting VCU well, with Dayton rematch ahead

For VCU men’s basketball, an army approach to the in-game rotation remains the preferred route — depth a tightly linked undercurrent of the Rams’ aggressive style of play.
“Multiple guys playing at a high level and playing so hard is a huge advantage,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday.
And for VCU this year, the position in the lineup that has come to embody that philosophy the most is the “five” spot, or traditional center role.
The position has shaped into mostly a triumvirate, with senior forward Levi Stockard III, junior forward Hason Ward and freshman forward Jalen DeLoach sharing the responsibility.
Each brings their own qualities to the table, and each has the ability to take the lead on a given day — in VCU’s big week last week, for instance, it was Stockard in a win at Davidson on Wednesday (12 points, 4 of 6 from the floor) and Ward in a win at Richmond on Saturday (14 points, 7 of 10 from the floor, 10 rebounds).
It’s a luxury that helped VCU to a 6-2 month of January to begin Atlantic 10 play. January, for the Rams, started with a win at Dayton’s UD Arena and now February will begin with a rematch at VCU’s Siegel Center.
The Rams (13-6) and Flyers (14-7, 6-2 A-10) meet there at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a game that will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
"The thing I love about them is every day they've come to work,” VCU assistant coach Brent Scott, who trains the Rams’ forwards, said of the position group. “They push each other, they compete in practice, they make each other better. And they put their hard hats on and show up every day.”
In the month of January, Ward has averaged 18.8 minutes over eight games, DeLoach has averaged 15.5 minutes over eight games and Stockard has averaged 12.2 minutes over six games (he missed the first two games of the month while in COVID-19 protocol).
The five has regularly been the position subbed first for VCU, usually no more than a handful of minutes into each game. That routine, from the opening minutes, helps keep the trio fresh over the duration of the contest.
“It's not always the fastest horse that wins the Kentucky Derby, it's the one that runs the hardest,” Rhoades said. “So if those three guys play so hard and run so hard, that's a huge advantage for us.”
There’s not necessarily a specific rhyme or reason for the rhythm of the substitutions at the position over the course of the game, Rhoades said. It can depend on a particular player getting hot, matchups or foul trouble.
Stockard has started 15 of his 17 appearances this season and Ward 12 of his 17 (he, like Stockard, has missed two games — back in December because of an ankle bone bruise). The two started together for each of VCU’s first eight games, but it’s been one or the other for the last 11, since the Rams began starting a smaller lineup, with Vince Williams Jr. at the traditional power forward spot.
Stockard has received the starting nod at the five each of the last four games, but there’s not a significant contrast either way.
“As I tell our guys, it's not always who starts the game it's who finishes it and what type of impact you have on winning,” Rhoades said.
The athletic 6-9 and 215-pound Ward, after first checking in 2:08 into the game Saturday at Richmond, authored a performance that left Scott feeling excited for him. It was among his best games in black and gold, a third-career double-double achieved by tying both his career scoring and rebounding highs.
Scott believes that Ward — early on this season, coming off the promising sophomore year he had — put too much pressure on himself
“I think he took a step back and had some good talks with Coach [Rhoades],” Scott said. “And just kind of said, 'You know what? I'm going to just focus on just being me. And playing with a clear mind.’ And I thought he did a really good job of that Saturday.”
Stockard hit a stride in nonconference play, averaging 11.7 points and five rebounds over a six-game span from Syracuse (Nov. 24) to ODU (Dec. 11). But VCU’s three-week break due to COVID-19 issues, that included the additional two games missed for him, broke up his rhythm. He had an up-and-down January, the outing at Davidson followed by just six minutes of play at Richmond.
Rhoades said the Rams are going to need a “bigtime Levi” the rest of the season. He, at 6-8 and 240 pounds, gives VCU a solid anchor down low.
“I think, at times, he overthinks the game,” Scott said. “And just, for him, I want him to simplify it. And I talked to him, I texted with him after the game, on Sunday. I gave him a little time to himself. But he said, 'Hey, I'm good.'”
And Scott believes DeLoach, a 6-9, 215 pounder, has been helped by health — earlier this season, DeLoach played with fingers on his right hand wrapped and taped, a product of a preseason injury to that hand.
But DeLoach has emerged as a strong finisher at the rim and a capable rebounder. His rebounding percentage of 18.8%, per KenPom.com, is higher than Ward’s (17.7) and Stockard’s (11.1).
DeLoach averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game in nonconference play, compared to 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game since league play began.
“Now he's starting to slow down a little bit and see the game,” Scott said. “And I just want him to continue to work, continue to listen and continue to be coachable. And he has a chance to be really, really good."
Having the full trio available figures to be advantageous for VCU on Wednesday against a Flyers team that is stout inside, led by standout 6-10, 220-pound freshman forward Daron Holmes II, who on Monday received an A-10 rookie of the week honor for the fourth time. Stockard missed the Dayton game last month.
Holmes leads the A-10 with a 66.2 field goal percentage, and is tied for 22nd nationally with 2.67 blocks per game.
“Holmes is very talented,” Scott said.
Dayton, as a team, has outscored opponents 694-542 in the paint this season and carries a plus-6.8 rebound margin, second in the A-10. But VCU, in its win in Dayton last month, outscored the Flyers 28-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 34-31.
If more success comes Wednesday, to conclude the toughest stretch of the Rams’ league schedule, it’ll continue to be by a group effort.
"Everybody stays ready. They're great guys. And I love working with them,” Scott said of the Rams’ forwards. “And the main thing right now, we're just going to try to keep everybody healthy and just keep doing it by committee, one game at a time."
