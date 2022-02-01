Five-spot triumvirate suiting VCU well, with Dayton rematch ahead

Stockard has started 15 of his 17 appearances this season and Ward 12 of his 17 (he, like Stockard, has missed two games — back in December because of an ankle bone bruise). The two started together for each of VCU’s first eight games, but it’s been one or the other for the last 11, since the Rams began starting a smaller lineup, with Vince Williams Jr. at the traditional power forward spot.

Stockard has received the starting nod at the five each of the last four games, but there’s not a significant contrast either way.

“As I tell our guys, it's not always who starts the game it's who finishes it and what type of impact you have on winning,” Rhoades said.

The athletic 6-9 and 215-pound Ward, after first checking in 2:08 into the game Saturday at Richmond, authored a performance that left Scott feeling excited for him. It was among his best games in black and gold, a third-career double-double achieved by tying both his career scoring and rebounding highs.

Scott believes that Ward — early on this season, coming off the promising sophomore year he had — put too much pressure on himself