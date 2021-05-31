Five teams from Commonwealth in NCAA baseball tournament field

A quintet of programs from the Commonwealth are headed to the NCAA baseball tournament.
VCU, Virginia, Old Dominion, Norfolk State and Liberty are part of the 64-team field. VCU, ODU and Norfolk State won their respective conference tournaments, and Virginia and Liberty earned at-large bids.
The 64-team NCAA bracket, with initial Regional pairings, was revealed Monday afternoon.
VCU will participate in the Starkville (Miss.) Regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State. The Rams will face Campbell on Friday at 8 p.m. in a game that’ll be streamed on ESPN3. Mississippi State and Samford will play there earlier in the day, at 3 p.m.
Norfolk State will be in the Greenville (N.C.) Regional, hosted by No. 13 overall seed East Carolina. The Spartans will play the Pirates at noon on Friday (ESPN3). Maryland and Charlotte will face each other at that site at 6 p.m. Friday.
Liberty was placed in the Knoxville Regional, where No. 3 overall seed Tennessee is the host. The Flames will play Duke there at noon Friday (ACC Network), before Tennessee faces Wright State at 6 p.m.
And ODU and UVA were paired at the same site, the Columbia (S.C.) Regional. The Monarchs, despite playing in Columbia, are the top team in that Regional, seeded No. 11 overall. UVA will play host South Carolina at noon Friday (ESPN2), and ODU will face Jacksonville at 7 p.m. (ESPN3).
VCU (37-14) enters NCAA play on a scorching run, owner of the longest win streak in the nation at 21 straight games. The Rams haven’t lost in a month and a half, and are plating runs at a substantial rate.
They’re scoring 8.3 runs a game, which is sixth nationally. That production has been led by freshman Tyler Locklear, who has driven in 64 runs, fifth nationally. He has a team-high 16 home runs and is batting a team-high .344.
The Diamond hosted the Atlantic 10 tournament for the first time, and VCU won its second A-10 tournament title, and first since 2015, there on Saturday with a 7-6 victory over Dayton.
The Rams are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since that 2015 league title, and the 12th time overall. They made a run to the program’s first Super Regional in 2015.
UVA (29-23) is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017, which was the end of a streak of 14 straight appearances. The Cavaliers have made 17 NCAA tournaments overall.
The team, after a slow start to ACC play, won each of its final four league series, with an overall record of 9-3 in those games. It then beat Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, ranked seventh in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, to advance to the ACC tournament semifinals, before falling to eventual champion Duke.
Pitching has been UVA’s strength. Led by lefty Andrew Abbott — who is second in the country with 136 strikeouts and carries a 2.63 ERA in 89 innings pitched — the Cavaliers are 17th nationally with a 3.66 team ERA and 13th with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
UVA won the 2015 national title, and was the national runner-up in 2014.
ODU (42-14), 24th in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, won its first-ever Conference USA tournament title Sunday with a 7-5, 10-inning victory over Louisiana Tech. The Monarchs have won 10 of their last 11 overall.
They’re making their ninth NCAA tournament appearance, and first since 2014.
ODU has slugged the most home runs in the nation, with 98. Former Glen Allen standout Kyle Battle has a team-high 18 homers, Andy Garriola has 14 and former Mechanicsville standout Carter Trice, a freshman, had 13 and is batting a team-high .359.
The Monarchs are averaging 8.1 runs, ninth in the country.
Norfolk State (25-26) is in the tournament after a dramatic triumph in the MEAC title game on May 22. The Spartans beat North Carolina Central 7-6 on a walk-off single by Alsander Womack in the 11th inning.
They had tied the game at 4 in the ninth inning and, after falling behind 6-4 in the top of the 10th inning, tied the game again in the bottom half of the frame before Womack won it.
It gave the program its first-ever MEAC title and first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The Spartans have 107 stolen bases, tied for sixth in the country.
Liberty (39-14) went 19-2 in regular-season ASUN play. The Flames’ pitching has been stout, with a team ERA of 3.44, 10th nationally. Senior lefty Trevor Delaite is tied for first in the country in wins with 11, and his ERA of 1.98 is 16th in the nation. That’s over 100 innings pitched.
The Flames fell to Jacksonville in the ASUN title game, but are in what is their eighth NCAA tournament in program history.
Each of the 16 Regionals are double elimination. The winners from each of those sites will move on to Super Regionals, which consist of eight best-of-three pairings. Then those eight winners advance to the College World Series.
