Five teams from Commonwealth in NCAA baseball tournament field

VCU (37-14) enters NCAA play on a scorching run, owner of the longest win streak in the nation at 21 straight games. The Rams haven’t lost in a month and a half, and are plating runs at a substantial rate.

They’re scoring 8.3 runs a game, which is sixth nationally. That production has been led by freshman Tyler Locklear, who has driven in 64 runs, fifth nationally. He has a team-high 16 home runs and is batting a team-high .344.

The Diamond hosted the Atlantic 10 tournament for the first time, and VCU won its second A-10 tournament title, and first since 2015, there on Saturday with a 7-6 victory over Dayton.

The Rams are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since that 2015 league title, and the 12th time overall. They made a run to the program’s first Super Regional in 2015.

UVA (29-23) is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017, which was the end of a streak of 14 straight appearances. The Cavaliers have made 17 NCAA tournaments overall.

The team, after a slow start to ACC play, won each of its final four league series, with an overall record of 9-3 in those games. It then beat Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, ranked seventh in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, to advance to the ACC tournament semifinals, before falling to eventual champion Duke.