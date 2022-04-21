Five things to watch in the UVA spring football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott has seen over 50,000 fans show up for Clemson's spring football game. And while the first-year Virginia coach doesn't expect that kind of turnout Saturday at Scott Stadium, he is hoping UVA fans start thinking of the game as more of a major event.

"This is an opportunity to create a game-like environment for those guys," said Elliott on Thursday. "It’s a big deal to me to have a good crowd, create the energy. Because the game is different than a practice."

With no preseason games, college football uses spring to ready itself for the upcoming season - and spring games to see how players will react when the proverbial lights come on.

"When you get to the game, you have those added elements," said Elliott. "You want to see which guys can maintain the focus and not get distracted by what’s going on in the game.”

A year ago, the fans who did show up at Scott Stadium left buzzing about wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson. Wicks showed signs he could be a big-play receiver and Thompson clearly was headed for an expanded role as a pass-catcher in the Cavaliers’ offense.

Both of those things came to be during the 2021 season. What will Saturday’s spring game, the first under new coach Tony Elliott, portend for the coming year?

Here are five things to watch for in UVA’s spring game Saturday.

1. What kind of defensive scheme do they show?

New defensive coordinator John Rudzinski runs a base 3-4 defense that utilizes a bandit position – an edge rusher who can stand up as a linebacker or get down in a stance like end. But the Cavaliers’ defensive backs have said they’ve practiced most of the time with a five-man secondary, giving the impression that Rudzinksi’s scheme may look more like a 4-2-5 alignment.

Philosophically, Rudzinski wants to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks with just a four-man rush, not relying on exotic blitz packages that leave cornerbacks isolated in one-on-one coverage. UVA’s defense should be able to get to the quarterback Saturday, working against a rebuilt and inexperienced offensive line.

2. Will the line be able to give Brennan Armstrong time to throw?

Virginia expects to have just nine offensive linemen available for Saturday’s spring game, meaning lots of snaps, not much rest, and players being used by both offenses up front. That’s less than ideal but may be indicative of what UVA will be facing next season. Even after a pair of Division I transfers arrive in the fall, the Cavaliers’ offensive line figures to be a weak spot on this team.

Brennan Armstrong returned at quarterback and has a talented cast of wide receivers, including Dontayvion Wicks, Lavel Davis Jr., and Keytaon Thompson. But Virginia may need to roll Armstrong out and focus on quick passes behind a shaky line.

3. Will there be balance to the offense?

For all the record-setting and entertaining offense UVA produced the past four seasons, first with Bryce Perkins at quarterback and then Armstrong, it’s never developed a reliable traditional run game. That’s been a focal point this spring, despite going through most of the team’s 14 practices going into the spring game with just two running backs – Mike Hollins and Amaad Foston. Ronnie Walker, the former Hopewell High School star, was having a strong camp before being injured and Perris Jones has been out, too, though Jones could be available Saturday.

Virginia has been led in rushing attempts by a quarterback each of the past three seasons. But new offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said he expects that to change this year.

Still, everything comes back to that suspect offensive line. UVA may struggle to both run and pass block and may have to rely on Armstrong’s legs gaining yards on both designed and broken plays as much as ever.

4. Can the defense cut down on big plays?

Virginia’s big-play offense last year was, at times, nullified by a defense that was prone to giving up big plays. The Cavaliers allowed 35 plays of 30 yards or longer last season, the second most in the ACC ahead of only Duke. It had similar struggles the season before, giving up 37 such plays, the second most in all of college football that year.

Talented-but-inconsistent defensive backs Nick Grant and Joey Blount are gone, and UVA figures to lean heavily on corner Anthony Johnson and safety Antonio Clary to lead the secondary, the unit most often exposed over the past two years.

5. Can Grant Misch be a weapon from the tight end spot?

Transfer tight ends Jelani Woods (Oklahoma State), last season, and Tony Poljian (Central Michigan), in 2020, combined to catch 14 touchdown passes the past two years for UVA. Now, the Cavaliers’ top option at that position is senior Grant Misch, who has caught just five career passes while playing in 35 games over the past four seasons.

The rest of UVA’s players at the tight end and h-back spot, a group that includes juniors Mike Kosar and Sackett Wood Jr., and sophomore Joshua Rawlings, have even less experience.

Of course, once again, with the concerns about the offensive line, Virginia may be looking to its tight ends to play more of a blocking role this season, anyway.