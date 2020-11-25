Flames shoot for bounce-back win Friday, with 0-3 UMass as guest

Liberty looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season and would appear to be welcoming the appropriate guest Friday at noon. Massachusetts (0-3) has been outscored 116-12.

The national ranking of the Flames (8-1) is no more following a 15-14 loss at N.C. State last Saturday night. The Wolfpack blocked a 39-yard field-goal attempt with 1:18 remaining, and LU’s Malik Willis threw three interceptions after throwing one in his first seven games (missed one game because of injury).

“I’ve just got to take care of the ball. That’s what it comes down to,” said Willis, a junior transfer from Auburn. “Turnovers lose games and we lost (to N.C. State) because of turnovers. They were turnovers from myself. There were no fumbles. There were no other things like that. I just turned the ball over, interceptions.”

The Flames previously beat ACC members Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Liberty had won 10 consecutive games dating back to last season.

“I’ve got to be sure I handle it right, and our coaches have got to be sure they handle it right, and certainly our players have got to handle it properly,” said second-year coach Hugh Freeze.