Fletcher Arritt, Fork Union's unassuming and ultra-successful hoops coach, dies at 79

Several of the region’s most notable Division I basketball figures made their ways to a hamlet 55 miles west of Richmond in February of 2012. They congregated to celebrate the career of Fork Union Military Academy’s post-graduate coach, Fletcher Arritt, at his final home game.

Among the visitors were former Virginia coach Terry Holland, former Virginia assistant Craig Littlepage, former Wake Forest coach Dave Odom, Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones, former VCU coach Mack McCarthy, former University of Richmond coach Bill Dooley, and former William & Mary coach Charlie Woollum.

Many of Mr. Arritt’s former FUMA players were also present.

Mr. Arritt, as well known for his unassuming nature as his teams’ success, did not appreciate the fuss made, even though he had been the FUMA coach since 1970.

"You come to work each day. You do your job, and then you go home, and you come back the next day, and the first thing you know, it's been 42 years," said Mr. Arritt, who taught biology.

Mr. Arritt, who played at Fork Union and Virginia before returning to FUMA as a teacher and coach, died Wednesday at 79 after an extended illness.