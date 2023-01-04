Floundering start fells VCU on the road at Duquesne

Brandon Johns Jr. collected 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, but a sluggish start sunk VCU in a 79-70 loss to Jimmy Clark III and Duquesne in an Atlantic 10 matchup in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening.

The Dukes (12-4, 2-1 A-10) led by as many as 22 points in the first half and was up 15 at halftime. The Rams (10-5, 1-1) outscored the hosts 48-42 in the second half, but they only got as close as 7 points.

VCU shot an ugly 26.92% in the first half, missing all five of its 3-point attempts. Johns hit two 3-pointers and paced the Rams with six rebounds, but he also led the team with six turnovers.

Jamir Watkins added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Jayden Nunn had 13 points and three steals.