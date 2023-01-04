Floundering start fells VCU on the road at Duquesne

Brandon Johns Jr. collected 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, but a sluggish start sunk VCU in a 79-70 loss to Jimmy Clark III and Duquesne in an Atlantic 10 matchup in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening.
The Dukes (12-4, 2-1 A-10) led by as many as 22 points in the first half and was up 15 at halftime. The Rams (10-5, 1-1) outscored the hosts 48-42 in the second half, but they only got as close as 7 points.
VCU shot an ugly 26.92% in the first half, missing all five of its 3-point attempts. Johns hit two 3-pointers and paced the Rams with six rebounds, but he also led the team with six turnovers.
Jamir Watkins added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Jayden Nunn had 13 points and three steals.
Clark poured in 26 points for the Dukes while tallying five steals and six rebounds. Dae Dae Grant and R.J. Gunn added 13 apiece.