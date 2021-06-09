Flying Squirrels' José Alguacil, Venezuelan national team still pushing for spot in Olympics

For José Alguacil, the energy of his recent experience — leading his country’s national team — was palpable.

Alguacil, the manager of the Flying Squirrels, was called on earlier this year for an opportunity he holds in utmost regard: managing the Venezuelan baseball squad in its bid to qualify for the Olympics for the first time ever.

The 48 year old from Caracas, Venezuela, stepped away from the Squirrels for about two weeks to take the reins of his national team in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida.

And he directed the group to the precipice of Olympic qualification, wins over its first three games positioning the team in a place to earn that Olympic bid, on the final day of competition Saturday.

A loss to the U.S., though, delayed that opportunity.

But Venezuela isn’t done yet. And, on Wednesday, Alguacil reflected on the special energy that was felt among his team in Florida, representing Venezuela with a shot at history.

“Any time that you walk in the clubhouse, you feel that energy, to be someone and play and have fun,” he said. “And it was very special."