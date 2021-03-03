Football coach Latrell Scott resigns at Norfolk State, expected to shift to ECU staff

The hiring cycle is underway for college football coaches, and Latrell Scott is involved. Scott, a graduate of Lee-Davis High and a former head coach at the University of Richmond and Virginia State, resigned as Norfolk State’s coach Wednesday.

He is expected to join the staff at East Carolina, where former James Madison coach Mike Houston is in his third year.

Scott, 45 and a Hampton University grad, was named NSU’s coach in December of 2014, and led the Spartans to a five-season record of 21-35 (17-22 MEAC). Norfolk State under Scott met five FBS opponents and five ranked FCS teams in non-conference competition. NSU finished with a .500 mark in MEAC play in three of Scott's five seasons.

Assistant head coach William "B.T." Sherman will serve as interim head coach. The Spartans said on Feb. 8 they are not playing spring-semester football due to concerns about the health and well-being of its student-athletes. Like most FCS programs, Norfolk State did not play games in 2020 because of the pandemic.

In Dec. of 2019, NSU announced Scott and the school agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Scott was UR's coach in 2010 (6-5), and Virginia State's coach in 2013 and 2014 (19-4). Scott also served as an assistant coach at JMU (2012), Virginia (2009), Tennessee (2008), Richmond (2005-07), VMI (2002-04), Western Carolina (2001) and Fork Union Military Academy (1999-2000).