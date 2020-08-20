Football field installed at VUU, with namesake, Hall-of-Famer Willie Lanier, observing

The Panthers will not play football this fall because of the national health crisis. VUU and the CIAA, the league to which the school belongs, are exploring the possibility of a spring football season, if the COVID-19 threat diminishes. That would represent the opening of Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium.

“Especially at this time when we’re talking about everything about the pandemic, we’re talking everything about race, we’re talking everything about equality, well, equal is real," said Lanier. "And until you get equal across every facet of American life, you aren’t able to fulfill the possibility of the outcome that we say is a part of our constitution.

"So if in any small way from this background that I had in sports, having the chance to influence that is a heck of a wonderful journey that God has graced me with the ability to help provide the launching for that.”

Hovey Field is the second-oldest college football field in continuous use in the U.S., according to the school. The oldest is Harvard Stadium, which opened on 1903. The grass at Harvard Stadium was replaced by an artificial surface in 2006, meaning Hovey Field was the oldest grass college field in continuous use.