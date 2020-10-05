Football, hoops plans vary for members of Division II CIAA, Division III ODAC

Division II Virginia State will not play a spring-semester football schedule in 2021. Division II Virginia Union hasn't rejected the possibility. Those schools' men’s and women’s basketball programs will tip off 16-game CIAA schedules on Jan. 9 and have the option of adding as many as six non-conference games.
In the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, plans continue for a condensed 2021 spring-semester football season. ODAC men’s and women’s basketball programs are each expected to play a dozen league games starting around Jan. 23, with limited nonconference competition to be determined by schools.
VUU, VSU, and the rest of the CIAA responded to the pandemic in July by suspending sports through the fall, with the possibility of resumption during the spring semester. The CIAA on Friday announced it will not sponsor a championship season for football during the 2020-21 academic year.
That league stance left open the possibility of individual schools pursuing nonconference football competition as independents during the spring semester. VSU opted out.
“The primary reason, and we’ve really been pretty consistent with this, is that our student-athletes are absolutely our top priority, and their health and well-being is absolutely nonnegotiable,” Peggy Davis, VSU’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said Monday.
The NCAA will not hold DII fall championships in the spring, another factor in the CIAA’s decision regarding football, according to Davis.
VUU continues to deliberate on the topic of spring football games, according to coach Alvin Parker. He said Monday that he would like to explore possibilities.
The last time VUU canceled a football season was 1944. The Panthers missed that year and 1943 because of World War II. VUU started playing football in 1900. VSU started playing football in 1902 and last missed a season in 1918.
VSU is conducting classes on-line, and there are no athletics-related activities on campus during the fall semester, according to Davis. VUU students also are learning remotely, with about 40 Panthers football players conditioning on campus, according to Parker.
"If we don't play until fall of 2021, it'll be over 600 days that these kids have not played football in a competitive state," Parker said. "I'm a football coach. I want us to play ... but I also want us to be safe."
Waiting for use is Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium, VUU’s rejuvenated football facility. During the offseason, VUU replaced the grass with a $1.2 million FieldTurf surface and named it for Willie Lanier, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who graduated from Maggie Walker High (Class of 1963) and went on to star as a linebacker for Morgan State and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The stadium, with a capacity of 10,000, has been home to VUU football since 1909.
The ODAC also suspended fall football competition, and its plans for spring football move forward, according to the league commissioner, Brad Bankston. The ODAC includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and several other Virginia schools. There will be no NCAA DIII championships in fall sports this academic year.
“We know that our student-athletes want to play, and we want to get our kids back on the field as soon as we can,” Bankston said Monday. “But we want to make sure we’re doing that in a safe way. We’ve been very purposeful within the conference at working within our athletic training group, we’ve got a subcommittee of athletic trainers and (athletic directors), and our executive committee of our presidents, that are working through what that looks like.”
ODAC schools project that more rapid, less costly COVID-19 testing as the year progresses will increase the possibility of competition among fall sports following the start of the spring semester, and in winter sports, according to Bankston.
In the Division I FCS, CAA Football on Sept. 30 announced that its spring season will involve six league games for each team and provide the option of playing two nonconference games. Competition in CAA Football, which includes James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond, is expected to begin on March 6 and conclude on April 17, with each team having a bye week during the seven-week stretch.
The FCS playoffs will be played in April and May, with 16 instead of 24 teams.
