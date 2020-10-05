Football, hoops plans vary for members of Division II CIAA, Division III ODAC

The stadium, with a capacity of 10,000, has been home to VUU football since 1909.

The ODAC also suspended fall football competition, and its plans for spring football move forward, according to the league commissioner, Brad Bankston. The ODAC includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and several other Virginia schools. There will be no NCAA DIII championships in fall sports this academic year.

“We know that our student-athletes want to play, and we want to get our kids back on the field as soon as we can,” Bankston said Monday. “But we want to make sure we’re doing that in a safe way. We’ve been very purposeful within the conference at working within our athletic training group, we’ve got a subcommittee of athletic trainers and (athletic directors), and our executive committee of our presidents, that are working through what that looks like.”

ODAC schools project that more rapid, less costly COVID-19 testing as the year progresses will increase the possibility of competition among fall sports following the start of the spring semester, and in winter sports, according to Bankston.