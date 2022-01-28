'Football in the state of Virginia is getting ready to blow up': Coaches praise renewed emphasis on local talent at UVA, Tech

"I think it's a fun time to be a high school coach in Virginia, because you have two head coaches who, this is their first job, and they are recruiters," Taylor said. "It's competitive, it's going to be fun to coach football in Virginia. It's going to be fun to watch UVA and Virginia Tech if the players in Virginia stay and play in Virginia."

Trinity won its first VISAA Division I title this past season under coach Sam Mickens, and first team All-State sophomore defensive back Zahir Rainer was offered by Tech after a phone call with Pry last week. He's also received interest from Penn State.

Mickens said both the Tech and UVA staffs were "very engaged" in their visits.

"It definitely felt good that they were there, it felt natural, they were good dudes," Mickens said. "Virginia is in for a wild ride. ... They were both very energetic, honest and passionate. They care, it's palpable."

Mickens met Elliott then Pry, and came away anticipating the two will frequently lock horns and compete head-to-head for the state's top talent for years to come.