'Football in the state of Virginia is getting ready to blow up': Coaches praise renewed emphasis on local talent at UVA, Tech

As new college football coaching staffs lay the groundwork for their programs in Charlottesville and Blacksburg, local high school coaches are getting the impression that a renewed focus on recruiting in-state talent will be a point of emphasis for both.
Brent Pry's Virginia Tech staff and Tony Elliott's coaches from UVA made stops in Richmond last week at Highland Springs, Manchester, Trinity Episcopal and L.C. Bird, among other strong programs in the Richmond area.
It's no secret that work could be done in terms of strengthening the pipelines from greater Richmond to the state's predominant Power Five college programs, as Justin Fuente's VT staff and Bronco Mendenhall's UVA program each struggled to recruit the 804 area code in recent years.
In the six signing classes during Fuente's tenure, 43 local players have committed to Power Five teams. Only four chose Virginia Tech, and five committed to Virginia in the same timeframe. Nine of the state's top 10 prospects to sign this past December committed to out-of-state schools.
"It's fun to have both of those teams back in the mix and back in your building on a regular basis," said Springers coach and former Hokies defensive back Loren Johnson. "It's just another opportunity for an in-state kid to stay home if that's what they choose to do."
Hokies coaches met with Springers senior first team All-State and All-Metro defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell, a VT signee, Johnson said. The four-time Class 5 championship-winning coach said luring the state's top recruits has been a formula for success for Tech and UVA in the past, and he expects Pry and Elliott to strive to replicate that approach.
"That's been the formula for the teams at their height, right?" he said. "You've got to win with guys from your home state."
Lancers coach Tom Hall, another former Hokies player, said both the Cavaliers and VT staffs have been "definitely a whole lot more visible than what I've seen the last few years."
Elliott and Pry visited Manchester personally last week, and Hall said both have visited him as assistants before while they are at Clemson and Penn State, respectively.
"They definitely made an impression on me and my coaching staff and our kids," Hall said. "Just happy to see Virginia schools recruiting Virginia kids pretty hard."
Hall added that, with Old Dominion and James Madison joining the Sun Belt conference, he and his coaching staff have been discussing how exciting of a time it is for college football in the commonwealth. Add Hugh Freeze's success at Liberty to the equation, and Virginia has five Division I programs with strong pitches for the state's top talent.
"It's a great time to be a high school athlete, you have so many choices," Hall said, noting Hampton's move to the CAA and the success of ODAC schools like Hampden-Sydney, Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater as well.
"I'm excited for these young kids. The visibility and accessibility of these new coaches' staffs is going to be something that high school coaches are really going to benefit from. ... They know the success of their programs depends on successfully recruiting the commonwealth."
Johnson anticipates more local recruiting battles between the UVA and Tech staffs going forward, as does Hall.
"I think you're going to start seeing a swing in the top recruits in Virginia, you're going to start seeing them staying closer to home," Hall said.
"I'm a big fan of Coach [Ricky] Rahne down at ODU, I'm a huge fan of Coach Freeze down at Liberty, the coaching staff at JMU, those guys have all done it right. I think football in the state of Virginia is getting ready to blow up, it's going to be fun to watch and it's going to be a great time to be a fan."
Elliott had already established some relationships in the area from his time at Clemson working with former UR assistant and current Tigers special teams coordinator Mike Reed. Pry, likewise, brought along some of the ties he established recruiting the area while at Penn State with former Cavalier Anthony Poindexter, the Nittany Lions safeties coach, Johnson said.
"It brings some familiarity with those guys being in the state previously," Johnson said. "It makes it easier for them to navigate, they're names that kids know. But now it's up to Virginia Tech and it's up to UVA to put themselves in positions to monopolize those ties."
The Hokies and Cavaliers have already locked horns over a big name in the Richmond area this recruiting season, Matoaca defensive end and first team All-Metro honoree Keyshawn Burgos. The Region 4B defensive player of the year flipped from Charlottesville to Blacksburg on early signing day.
Pernell and Burgos join Thomas Dale defensive lineman Malachi Madison and Life Christian linebacker Reid Pulliam as local recruits in the Class of 2022 to chose Tech. That's down from five though after Manchester running back Ramon Brown flipped from Tech to Maryland on early signing day, and Life Christian D-lineman chose South Carolina after initially committing to Tech.
At Virginia, former Benedictine football and baseball star Jay Woolfolk played sparingly in relief of injured starter Brennan Armstrong this season. He became the first true freshman to start a game under center for the Cavaliers since 1977. But the 'Hoos have yet to secure a local commitment in the Class of 2022, and have just one in-state pledgee, Liberty Christian quarterback Davis Lane.
Fifth-year Bird coach Troy Taylor has sent some of his players to both schools over the years, including future NFL offensive lineman Morgan Moses to UVA during Taylor's time at Meadowbrook, and Skyhawks wideout Jaden Payoute committed to Tech a couple years ago, to name a couple.
"Virginia high school coaches want UVA and Virginia Tech to recruit their players," Taylor said.
"We have a tradition of sending players to the in-state schools. And I'm not afraid to admit, I'm a UVA and Virginia Tech fan, I'm a homer. I'm all for kids staying and playing in Virginia. And if kids in Virginia stay in state, there's a shot UVA and Virginia Tech could be playing for the college football playoff."
Taylor hosts the annual Championship Football Coaches Clinic, this year scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Midlothian.
Elliott, who Taylor got a chance to meet personally, is set to speak at the clinic, as are his offensive and defensive coordinators. Taylor said UVA director of high school relations Blanda Wolfe, a former Varina assistant, has long fostered ties between the Cavaliers coaching staff and local high school coaches.
For Tech, former interim coach J.C. Price has strong ties in the Richmond area. He came by Bird last week, Taylor said, and is scheduled to speak at the coaches clinic along with Pry and much of his staff.
"I think it's a fun time to be a high school coach in Virginia, because you have two head coaches who, this is their first job, and they are recruiters," Taylor said. "It's competitive, it's going to be fun to coach football in Virginia. It's going to be fun to watch UVA and Virginia Tech if the players in Virginia stay and play in Virginia."
Trinity won its first VISAA Division I title this past season under coach Sam Mickens, and first team All-State sophomore defensive back Zahir Rainer was offered by Tech after a phone call with Pry last week. He's also received interest from Penn State.
Mickens said both the Tech and UVA staffs were "very engaged" in their visits.
"It definitely felt good that they were there, it felt natural, they were good dudes," Mickens said. "Virginia is in for a wild ride. ... They were both very energetic, honest and passionate. They care, it's palpable."
Mickens met Elliott then Pry, and came away anticipating the two will frequently lock horns and compete head-to-head for the state's top talent for years to come.
"Virginia is in for it in a good way, strap up, we could have two really good teams in the next four, five years because these guys are highly competitive and if they recruit the state the way they could, it could be that we have two really good teams," Mickens said.
"Not just the 804, but I think they're both going to do a really good job with recruiting the entire state. ... That's going to make for great theater, for some recruiting battles, and hopefully some great games."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim