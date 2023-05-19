ALBANY, N.Y. – As a freshman in 2021, Cole Kastner admittedly didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of the moment when he and his Virginia lacrosse teammates made their run to the national championship.

Looking back, the All-ACC defender thinks that mild case of obliviousness might have muted the pressure as UVa fended off Bryant, dominated Georgetown and then won thrilling one-goal games against North Carolina and Maryland to take the title that year.

“I think there’s some beauty to that, not knowing fully what’s at stake out there,” Kastner said this week as the Cavaliers prepared for Saturday’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal matchup with Georgetown.

This time around, especially after last year’s quarterfinal loss to Maryland, Kastner and his veteran teammates understand exactly what’s on the line.

Playing on the final weekend of the lacrosse season. Memorial Day in Philadelphia.

Reaching the final four is the goal, year in and year out, for Virginia’s program.

“I know how we felt last year when we didn’t make the final four,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said this week. “There was something missing from the 2022 feast. We didn’t get the dessert, there. The final four is a big part of that.”

Second-seeded Virginia (12-3) has been one of the nation’s clear-cut top three teams all season long, along with fellow ACC powers Duke, the No. 1 seed, and Notre Dame, seeded third. The expectation, for all three of those teams, was to reunite in Philadelphia and have one of them claim the conference’s fifth national championship in the last 10 tournaments.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Virginia senior attackman Xander Dickson said. “But obviously, we like pressure.”

Notre Dame plays six-seed Johns Hopkins in Annapolis, Md., for the right to play the winner of the UVa-Georgetown game.

Duke, also playing in Albany, faces Michigan, with the winner of that game advancing to take on the winner of the Penn State-Army quarterfinal in Annapolis.

Saturday’s game first game at the University at Albany’s Casey Stadium is a rematch of the 2021 quarterfinal, a game dominated by UVa, 14-3, on its way to the national championship. The stifling defensive effort earned the Cavaliers’ defensive the nickname, “Jurassic Park,” after the Hoyas and their coach likened the long, rangy, athletic players on Virginia’s backend to velociraptors.

The Hoyas (13-3) come in red hot, having won 13 straight since opening the season 0-3. With a roster remade by the transfer portal, Georgetown boasts

Syracuse transfer attackman Tucker Dordevic leads the team, and ranks third in the nation, averaging 3.94 goals per game. The Hoyas also get scoring pop from Colgate transfer attackman Brian Minicus and North Carolina transfer midfielders Nicky Soloman and Jacob Kelly.

“Obviously they’ve been doing incredibly well all season,” Kastner said. “So many great offensive players. It’ll be a really good matchup for us for sure. They get a lot of good shots off. Limiting how many of those shots are good shots and making them bad shots is definitely the goal for us.”

Offensively, Dickson and fellow All-American attackers Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, have to be licking their chops after watching Yale score 17 goals in its NCAA first-round loss to Georgetown last weekend.

“Yale did a good job of taking what Georgetown was giving them and making it count,” Dickson said. “We’re going to try to do the same thing.”

A win would put Virginia in the national semifinals for the tenth time since 2002 and third time in the last four tournaments, after winning national titles in 2019 and 2021. A loss would have it home for Memorial Day for the second straight season.

“It’s definitely a pressure filled situation for everyone who’s a part of it, all eight teams that are left,” Kastner said. “That’s exactly what you want at this time of year.”