For 6-9 walk-on Obinnaya Okafor, VCU provided best opportunity

As Obinnaya Okafor put it, his recruiting process lacked consistency.

“It was a little shaky,” Okafor said, on Monday. “Like I was in and out [of] touch with coaches, just here and there.”

Okafor, a 6-9, 216-pound forward from Bethel High in Hampton, garnered offers from Brown, Cornell and Hampton. There was also a potential path to Harvard, though the Crimson wanted him to go to prep school first.

But, this summer, one of Okafor’s coaches with the Hampton-based Boo Williams AAU program reached out to VCU coach Mike Rhoades and assistant coach J.D. Byers about Okafor. The Rams’ didn’t have any scholarships available, all 13 already accounted for.

Still, the Rams’ staff welcomed Okafor with open arms. They offered him a spot as a preferred walk-on.

For Okafor, VCU represented a good fit. And, for the Rams, Okafor offered intriguing talent for a frontcourt that could use additional depth — a four-year starter at Bethel, adept at blocking and altering shots.

Okafor enrolled at VCU in mid August, and is acclimating himself with the team as the fall semester unfolds.

“I felt like this was the best place for me, even as a walk-on,” Okafor said. “To see if I can better my game here.”

Growing up, Okafor was always taller than everyone else. So he always had people in his ear telling him to try basketball.

Okafor listened, and picked up the sport as a fifth grader. He didn’t like it at first, but his love for basketball grew as he got better.

Craig Brehon, the varsity boys basketball coach at Bethel, noticed Okafor when he was an eighth grader, then a member of the junior varsity team. Okafor was already 6-5 then. But he wasn’t playing much at the time.

“I said to myself and my coaches, ‘This kid’s got some potential,’” Brehon said Monday. “‘He’s athletic for his size, he’s agile, coordinated. We’re going to bring him up early to varsity his ninth-grade year.’”

Brehon not only promoted Okafor to varsity the following season, but he also decided to test the waters and let Okafor start as well. Okafor, Brehon acknowledged, wasn’t physically ready at that point. But the experience allowed Okafor to go through growing pains, that later yielded progression.

And getting a varsity opportunity so early gave Okafor confidence.

By his sophomore year, Okafor had grown to 6-7, and the pieces of his game began to settle into place. He was finishing plays on the offensive end, rebounding with more effectiveness and establishing himself as a rim protector.

“And I said, ‘This kid’s going to be pretty good,’” Brehon said.

Okafor received an offer from Hampton the summer after his sophomore year.

Bethel didn’t play in Okafor’s junior year, what would’ve been the 2020-21 season, because of the pandemic. But Okafor imposed his will as a senior this past season, Brehon said.

“He got bulkier, he got stronger,” Brehon said. “And so he was able to deal with the physicality in the paint, and finish at the basket. So a lot of people double-teamed him.”

Okafor was a first-team all-Peninsula District pick, averaging 10.2 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. He shot 52% from the field and, a team captain, led the Bruins to the Class 5, Region B playoffs.

Then, without a college destination picked, Okafor — who finished with a 3.8 GPA at Bethel — went back to play with his AAU program, Boo Williams, this past spring and summer.

He wasn’t keen on going the prep school route while waiting on an opportunity at Harvard, ready to enter college now instead.

And the chance at VCU appealed to him — he was fully on board, he said.

Okafor, who prefers to go by “Obi,” has since been welcomed by his new teammates. He’s a second walk-on at VCU, with senior guard Arnold Henderson VI (St. Christopher’s).

“The vibe and the energy is there. All the guys are cool,” Okafor said. “The practices have been tough, but they’re getting me better, that’s all I can ask for.”

Brehon lauded Okafor’s IQ, and Okafor believes the VCU system and the one he played in at Bethel are similar — both defensive minded.

What Okafor’s on-court role for the Rams will look like out of the gate will reveal itself with time. It’s not something he and VCU’s staff have discussed yet.

But Okafor said he’s simply trying to make the most of his opportunity, and see where it goes. It’s a mission Brehon knows Okafor is fully capable of.

“I know the fact that he is a smart athlete, and understands expectations,” Brehon said. “We were tough on Obi as a freshman, all the way through his career, just like we are with all our players. He can accept coaching, he’ll take coaching.

“And I think he is accepting the challenge.”