For a high school lacrosse player stricken with cancer, game day at UVA is part of his quest for joy in his remaining time

It was through her foundation that Susan started working with Beads of Courage, helping find children’s hospitals to launch the program in and, when possible, pairing them with sponsors. It costs about $10,000 to bring the program to a new location.

UVA was already a Beads of Courage hospital, but when Charlie transferred from Merrimack to Virginia, it connected the lacrosse program with the cause.

Alexander was still at UVA’s hospital receiving treatment when he first connected with the Cavaliers. Virginia’s team even visited Alexander for his birthday in November, having cake and celebrating at the temporary home in the Charlottesville area his family lived in during his treatment.

The team’s beads, however, were going to go to the program to be dispersed nationwide to patients – until the players learned of Alexander’s decision to stop treatment and his prognosis.

Coach Lars Tiffany told them after a recent practice. At that point, the players asked if all their beads and notes could go to Alexander.

“It’s about to be a tough period for him,” said Bertrand. “We figured that not only would it mean a lot to him to be able to read all these notes, but it would also mean a lot to the guys on the team having met him in the fall.”