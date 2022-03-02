For alums on staff at UVA and Virginia Tech, football coaching changes meant anxiety, opportunity

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Clint Sintim was at Dulles International Airport, about to board a flight to visit a recruit, when he learned – through a Zoom meeting – that his boss, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, was resigning at the end of the 2021 season.

“I just froze,” Sintim said. “I wasn’t sure what to do. It’s one of those experiences that I’ll remember for a long time because it was a lot of uncertainty.”

As Sintim began to think about his future in the moments after that call, his thoughts naturally turned to his pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter, and what this turn of events would mean for their lives.

“I didn’t call my wife right away because I didn’t have my thoughts together,” said Sintim, who rented a car and began the drive back to Charlottesville before making that call. “I didn’t know how I was going to deliver the news.”

Sintim, an All-America linebacker at UVA in 2008, certainly wasn’t alone. The aftermath of Mendenhall’s decision left wide receivers coach Marques Hagans explaining to his young sons that the family might have to move for his next job.

At Virginia Tech, after Justin Fuente’s dismissal, J.C. Price was tasked with leading the team as its interim coach, and Pierson Prioleau worked to keep committed recruits onboard for the Hokies program, even while his employment status was in limbo.

For all four of those assistants – alums of the programs they were coaching at – the end of 2021 brought an uncomfortable blend of anxiety and opportunity.

“No matter what happened when the previous staff was let go, I am 100% indebted to this organization for my entire life,” said Prioleau, an all-Big East safety for the Hokies in 1997. “So even if I wasn’t going to be retained, I would be willing to go on the road and recruit for Virginia Tech. Even if I were to take a job somewhere else, I’d be willing to call athletes and try to talk them into coming to Virginia Tech. So at that time, I’m hoping that I have the opportunity to stay because I don’t want to move, but never did I waver that I was in support of this program.”

That’s the mindset Hagans, a UVA quarterback from 2002-2005, brought to his situation as well.

“I’m a coach but I’m an alum,” said Hagans. “I want what’s best for this place. So if that included me or entailed me not being a part of it, I was OK with that, because I want what’s best for the university.”

Eventually, UVA hired Tony Elliott and Tech brought in Brent Pry. Those coaches had the chance to observe the former staffs work with the team during bowl preparations and keep the program steady during the transition.

Ultimately, the impressions they made on the new head Hokie and Cavalier led to them being retained. Price will coach the defensive line for Pry, while Prioleau – who had held a player development role – will coach the Hokies’ safeties.

Hagans will continue his work with Virginia’s wide receivers and now has the title of associate head coach. Sintim will move from the defensive line to tutor the linebackers. UVA also retained offensive line coach Garett Tujague from Mendenhall’s staff and gave him the additional title of recruiting coordinator.

The returning coaches can offer their new co-workers insight into the team they’re taking over and the communities their moving into. Prioleau has been the go-to-guy for a number of new Tech coaches when it comes to scouting reports on local restaurants.

But the coaches who were retained also are walking the line between sharing what they know about the returning players and not impacting the new staff’s opinions. Just as Pry and Elliott gave the former staff a chance to impress them and earn job offers, Price said the returning players deserve that fresh start with their new coaches.

“The only thing I talk to those guys about is who played and who didn’t. They need to make up their own minds,” said Price, an All-America defensive lineman for the Hokies in 1995. “Everyone has a clean slate.”

It’s a delicate balance between sharing information and impacting opinions, Prioleau said.

“It’s a perfect imbalance, I’d like to call it,” he said. “Because every kid in this program does get a new slate and we have the ability, myself and Coach Price, to understand that. Yes, we do know more about these guys than the coaches coming in do and we share some of that information with them, but they deserve a new slate because there’s new energy in the building. There’s new promises, new dreams. And they have to understand that everything they do is an evaluation and an impression on the new staff. So for us to hold them to a measure based on something they previously did would be wrong.”

It’s a process Hagans, entering his 11th season with the Cavaliers, knows all too well. Originally hired at UVA by Mike London, Elliott will be the third coach Hagans will work under with the Cavaliers. His wife Lauren, who played basketball at Virginia, has helped set the tone for attacking each of the changes, he said.

“She understands the whole process of being a coach, and she watched me get cut in the NFL, so she knows what that’s like,” said Hagans. “She’s a Philly girl. She’s tough. She’s like, ‘Whatever’s next is whatever is next.’ There wasn’t any panic.”