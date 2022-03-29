For Fontel Mines, things look just fine on the other side of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry

BLACKSBURG – In 2002, Fontel Mines had a choice to make. The Hermitage High School football star wanted to continue his career at a college in Virginia. But would he do it for UVA or Virginia Tech?

Mines elected to play for the Cavaliers. Now, he’s an assistant coach with the Hokies. And in that role, he’ll be tasked with convincing other in-state prospects to pick Virginia Tech, even over his alma mater.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been in that seat. I’ve made those decisions,” said Mines, a wide receiver who went on to play tight end for three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. “Even if it comes down to a kid deciding between Virginia and Virginia Tech. But we all know that the outcome is going to be a little different now. They’re going to decide Virginia Tech.”

Just over a month after he was hired by Virginia Tech in January, Mines attended a coaches clinic in his hometown of Richmond, where he and the other Hokies coaches showed off the Commonwealth Cup, which goes to the winner of the annual game between the two in-state ACC schools.

For Mines, it was an early opportunity to show he’s ready to embrace the other side of the rivalry he once played in.

“The best feeling was taking it to the coaches clinic,” said Mines. “and having the UVA coaches there.”

One of those Virginia coaches is Mines’ former college teammate and roommate and his lifelong friend, Marques Hagans. Hagans said seeing Mines represent the Hokies, recruiting against him and, eventually, competing on game-day against him, is just part of the profession. He compared it to playing pick-up basketball games while they were in college – neither man wanting to lose to the other.

“It’s no different than going against your roommate or teammate in practice. Sometimes that’s just what the sport calls for,” said Hagans. “We’re in a profession where, where we played in college doesn’t always tie in to where we coach. If we’re lucky it does, but it doesn’t always.”

For Mines, the opportunity to join new coach Brent Pry’s staff had nothing to do with competing against UVA and everything to do with taking the next, big step in his career – and getting to do it in his home state.

Mines got into coaching when his NFL career ended by working at Hermitage for a season. He spent a humbling season at Division II Chowan where, in addition to coaching the team’s wide receivers and tight ends, he pitched in mowing the lawn on the fields, doing team laundry, running the weight room and study hall and even, at times, driving the team’s bus.

It was about as far from the NFL as he could get.

“When that is stripped from you, you kind of have to start over and find yourself again,” he said. “I think that was a big moment in my life of figuring out who I was and figuring out what I wanted to do.”

The Chowan experience wasn’t a turnoff. Far from it. It showed Mines that coaching was what he wanted to do. He spent five years working at Richmond, two seasons at James Madison, two at East Carolina, and last year he coached the tight ends at Old Dominion.

His background in Virginia has made him one of the commonwealth’s top recruiters. At Tech, he’s the offensive recruiting coordinator as well as the receivers coach. When he goes from high school to high school, he sees familiar faces. And familiar faces, in the recruiting world, are always more welcoming.

That’s particularly true when Mines recruits in the Richmond area.

“It’s always good to show guys the possibilities that exist outside of Hermitage football,” said Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre, a high school teammate of Mines. “Or the way things can end up for you. He’s taken football to his advantage and he’s made a life for himself in the game.”

Virginia Tech – rivalry be damned – is the next step in building that life, a step made all the more enticing because Virginia is home.

“My family’s rooted here. My career’s rooted here. Lot of memories in this state,” said Mines. “I understand what football means to a lot of people in this area, whether it’s Richmond, whether it’s Virginia Beach, whether it’s Northern Virginia. That was my main attraction.”