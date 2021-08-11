For Jamal Brunt, path that began at Randolph-Macon continues at VCU with promotion to associate head coach

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades looks back at the time he and Jamal Brunt spent together at Randolph-Macon, he still considers Brunt’s senior-year Yellow Jackets squad in 2002-03 to be the best defensive team he’s ever coached.
“So that should tell you something about the impact he's had on my career and our teams,” Rhoades said Wednesday.
Brunt was the starting point guard and captain of the team. Rhoades, at just age 30, was in his fourth year as head coach. The Yellow Jackets held opponents to just 53.3 points per game, and made the Division III Sweet 16 for a second year in a row.
Rhoades could see that Brunt was a natural leader. And not just that, but an effective listener, too.
“When you're a leader but you're a great listener I think you can empower other people. And I think he's always had those qualities for coaching,” Rhoades said.
“Even when he was a player, the way he treated his teammates — pushed them, but also took care of them, looked after them and led by example.”
So, in the aftermath of Brunt’s final season, Rhoades hired him as an assistant coach in 2003. That set in motion a successful career in college basketball for Brunt that, after two years at Randolph-Macon, included 10 at Richmond and three at Miami before Rhoades hired him to be an assistant coach on his staff at VCU in 2018.
With the Rams, Brunt has been important in an on-court sense as defensive coordinator and in an off-court sense as a recruiter.
This offseason, a promotion for Brunt was on Rhoades’ mind. He felt Brunt had given VCU a great three years, and came to him with the opportunity to be associate head coach.
It was a move VCU announced Tuesday afternoon.
“Just a great opportunity to be recognized for the work you do,” Brunt said Tuesday evening. “But I think, obviously, a real testament of it is just the program, and having the ability to continue to help the program move forward and help our guys individually.
“I’m just excited that Coach [Rhoades] is here for a while, I’m going to get to be here and, obviously, continue to work with this great staff that we have.”
Since Brunt arrived in 2018, the Rams have qualified for both of the NCAA tournaments that took place.
He led a notable improvement in VCU’s defensive play in his first season in 2018-19, when the team finished second in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (opponents shot 28.5%) and sixth in overall field goal percentage defense (opponents shot 38.7%). The Rams were 30th (30.5%) and 33rd (40.5%) nationally in those categories, respectively, this past season.
Brunt, at VCU, has tried to bring a different perspective, melding components that he’s learned in the various chapters of his career. From a defensive perspective, instead of focusing so much on pressuring the ball up top, Brunt and the Rams took a step to examine the defense as a whole and build from the halfcourt out.
“And I think, when we did that, it made us so much more sound and stronger,” Brunt said. “And we've been able to show that, not only can we pressure in the full court but we can really sustain defense in the halfcourt.”
With the promotion, Brunt will continue to serve as VCU’s defensive coordinator.
The 41-year-old Baltimore native expects new duties to include more speaking engagements on behalf of the program. Brunt’s ultimate goal and dream is to be a head coach himself one day. He said Rhoades and VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin have talked to him about things to think about when that time comes.
“And so I think some of those things — speaking and speaking engagements and being in front of the camera — I think are things that are obviously important in this day and age, and so they wanted to try to get me to do a few more things like that,” Brunt said.
But Brunt’s immediate, ultimate goal is to win conference championships, to help players develop and reach their own goals and dreams, and to advance in the NCAA tournament.
Rhoades, who spent 10 years (1999-09) as the coach at Randolph-Macon and is now preparing for his fifth year at VCU, has watched Brunt every step of the way since he first hired him in Ashland 18 years ago.
He’s proud of the career that’s unfolded for Brunt. He saw it in him when Brunt was a player, and now the two get to continue to build together, as head coach and associate head coach.
“I feel like I’m just hitting my stride, figuring things out and knowing who I am as a coach,” Brunt said. “So definitely excited for this next chapter, this opportunity, this promotion.
“And hopefully we can keep moving things forward here at VCU.”
