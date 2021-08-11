For Jamal Brunt, path that began at Randolph-Macon continues at VCU with promotion to associate head coach

Brunt, at VCU, has tried to bring a different perspective, melding components that he’s learned in the various chapters of his career. From a defensive perspective, instead of focusing so much on pressuring the ball up top, Brunt and the Rams took a step to examine the defense as a whole and build from the halfcourt out.

“And I think, when we did that, it made us so much more sound and stronger,” Brunt said. “And we've been able to show that, not only can we pressure in the full court but we can really sustain defense in the halfcourt.”

With the promotion, Brunt will continue to serve as VCU’s defensive coordinator.

The 41-year-old Baltimore native expects new duties to include more speaking engagements on behalf of the program. Brunt’s ultimate goal and dream is to be a head coach himself one day. He said Rhoades and VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin have talked to him about things to think about when that time comes.

“And so I think some of those things — speaking and speaking engagements and being in front of the camera — I think are things that are obviously important in this day and age, and so they wanted to try to get me to do a few more things like that,” Brunt said.