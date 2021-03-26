For James Madison, mental readiness most important factor in return to competition at William & Mary

The Dukes’ last game was back on March 6 at Elon, a 20-17 victory. Then as the COVID-19 cases emerged they practiced just once between then and this past Monday.

Cignetti said the symptoms have been minor among the players who contracted the virus. But on Tuesday he still wasn’t sure who all among his roster would be available to play. Those affected were subject to a 10-day quarantine period.

“There's going to be guys not playing that you're used to seeing, that's for sure,” Cignetti said.

Heading into the March 13 William & Mary game, Cignetti announced a switch at quarterback, with junior Gage Moloney set to take over for senior Cole Johnson, who had struggled and was benched in the third quarter at Elon.

The plan will stay the same heading into this Saturday’s game. It’ll be the first career start for Moloney, who competed with Johnson for the starting job this past offseason.

While away from the practice field, Shane Montgomery, the Dukes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, conducted Zoom meetings with players on offense to try to keep them as mentally sharp as possible.

Asked about preparing Moloney in particular, Cignetti said, “He's a veteran guy and he knows what it takes.”