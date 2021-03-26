For James Madison, mental readiness most important factor in return to competition at William & Mary

Earlier this week, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti recalled how a coach he worked with in the past gauged the importance of the mental and the physical in football to be a ratio of 3 to 1.
In other words, the mental is three times as important as the physical.
Cignetti’s current squad in Harrisonburg is emerging from a rocky two-week stretch precipitated by an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the team. As of early last week, a dozen players tested positive, and another 16 were contact traced.
That postponed the Dukes’ March 13 home game against William & Mary and March 20 home game against Richmond.
JMU (3-0), the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25, is finally set to return to the field Saturday at 1 p.m. at William & Mary (1-1), in what was the second of two scheduled games between the Dukes and Tribe in the modified FCS spring season.
And, recalling the adage from his former boss, the most important thing to Cignetti is that his players have the right mindset and are prepared to play on Saturday in Williamsburg, coming off what will be a 21-day layoff between games.
“It's a matter of sort of just getting our techniques, fundamentals, timing back down on the practice field,” Cignetti said Tuesday.
The Dukes’ last game was back on March 6 at Elon, a 20-17 victory. Then as the COVID-19 cases emerged they practiced just once between then and this past Monday.
Cignetti said the symptoms have been minor among the players who contracted the virus. But on Tuesday he still wasn’t sure who all among his roster would be available to play. Those affected were subject to a 10-day quarantine period.
“There's going to be guys not playing that you're used to seeing, that's for sure,” Cignetti said.
Heading into the March 13 William & Mary game, Cignetti announced a switch at quarterback, with junior Gage Moloney set to take over for senior Cole Johnson, who had struggled and was benched in the third quarter at Elon.
The plan will stay the same heading into this Saturday’s game. It’ll be the first career start for Moloney, who competed with Johnson for the starting job this past offseason.
While away from the practice field, Shane Montgomery, the Dukes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, conducted Zoom meetings with players on offense to try to keep them as mentally sharp as possible.
Asked about preparing Moloney in particular, Cignetti said, “He's a veteran guy and he knows what it takes.”
Cignetti had high praise of Moloney’s counterpart on Saturday, who the Dukes will be charged with defending: sophomore Hollis Mathis. Mathis is 31 of 51 for 379 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s run for another 92 yards and a score.
As Cignetti described, Mathis’ quick release and accuracy make him a threat in the pass game. Then, with his mobility, JMU will have to do a better job of containing him than it has against other quarterbacks in the past, Cignetti said.
“This guy can cut on a dime and he can go from zero to 60 real fast,” Cignetti said.
As the Dukes entered the week of preparation for Saturday, Cignetti said he believed his players should be as mentally fresh now as they’ve been in a while, coming off the pause in activity caused by COVID-19.
Heading into their season opener on Feb. 20, he saw much energy and excitement to play. But he witnessed a dip in those levels after that.
Now, though, those Dukes who are available to play have recharged batteries. And if the mental to physical ratio holds up Saturday, that could work in their favor against the Tribe.
“We've been off and I think the guys are really excited to get back on the field,” Cignetti said. “So I think our team appears to be fresh right now."
